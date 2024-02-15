As you plan healthcare coverage for March, Ochsner Health has experts on standby to cover several topics.
- Are younger people getting colorectal cancer?: Colorectal cancer has always been a cause for concern among middle-aged and older men and women. However, within the past few years, there has been a significant rise in the number of colorectal cancer cases in people younger than 50. March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and an Ochsner doctor can explain the importance of colorectal screenings for adults of all ages.
- Safe Sleep and SIDS Prevention: Many common sleep items such as pillows and blankets can cause increased risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), especially for babies younger than 12 months of age. An Ochsner Children’s pediatrician can explain the “Back to Sleep” campaign, launched by The American Academy of Pediatrics in 1992, and share tips for helping baby get a safe night’s sleep.
- 7 Signs You Can Return to Sports After an Injury: One of the worst things about a sports injury is watching from the sidelines as your teammates beat — or worse yet, lose to — an opponent. But as anxious as you are to get back to playing, keep in mind that returning too soon can lead to reinjury and even permanent damage. March is National Athletic Training Month and an Ochsner Health athletic trainer can share tips on when to know you are ready to get back in the game.
- Do sleep aids help for a better night's rest?: While maintaining a proper diet and increasing physical activity are the foundations of good health, healthy sleep habits are also important for your overall health and well-being. Despite practicing good sleep hygiene, adults can have difficulty sleeping. Sleep aids have gained popularity, including magnesium, the supplement featured in the viral sleepy girl mocktail, as well as melatonin and chamomile. An Ochsner doctor can explain tips for good sleep hygiene and if sleep aids can help establish healthy sleep habits.
- How to avoid the seven worst habits for our brain: Your brain likes good working conditions like any other machine. Just like knowing the smoke detector needs batteries to save your life, most of the poor habits we subject our brain to are obvious and we often instinctually know better. But what are the worst offenders? An Ochsner doctor can share the worst habits for your brain.