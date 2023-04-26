Ochsner Health has medical experts on standby to discuss National Nurses Week, signs of stroke, the importance of wellness exams and screenings in honor of National Women’s Health Week, and restoring your sense of control as we recognize Mental Health Month.

National Nurses Week (May 6-12) – Nurses show up to work every day, navigating and taking on many challenges. Now more than ever, it takes courage for nurses to make the right choices for their patients, their colleagues, themselves, and their organization. An Ochsner nurse leader would like an opportunity to thank nurses at Ochsner and everywhere as we celebrate and acknowledge the accomplishments of nurses over the years.

Top Symptoms of Stroke - May is National Stroke Awareness Month and Ochsner Health is providing tips on stroke prevention and treatment. According to the American Stroke Association, someone in the United States has a stroke every 40 seconds. That translates into nearly 800,000 people each year. In addition, every four minutes, someone dies of a stroke. Ochsner Health vascular neurologist, Dr. Gabriel Vidal , is available to discuss stroke symptoms all should know and tips for stroke prevention.

Discussing annual wellness exams in honor of National Women’s Health Week –May 14-20 is National Women’s Health Week, which is a great time to remind women of important health screenings they should have each year. An annual wellness exam is the first step in becoming an active participant in one’s health. Women should establish a relationship with a primary care physician who they feel is an advocate for their health and well-being, and work together to complete many screenings unique to women. Ochsner Health family medicine physician, Dr. Cassandra Pillette , is available to discuss National Women’s Health Week and the importance of annual wellness visits and screenings.

How to Restore Your Sense of Control When You’re Feeling Powerless/May - Mental Health Month - Obstacles in life can test our strength and optimism. We can feel challenged, as if we have little control, making it hard to focus. During Mental Health Month, learn 5 things you can do to bring yourself back in control and help manage our fears, doubts and uncertainties, so they don't get the best of you.

