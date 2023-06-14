Ochsner Health has medical experts on standby to discuss tips for protecting your eyes from the sun, steps for safely traveling with a pacemaker, and how to relieve a tension headache as June is National Headache Awareness Month.

Don't Forget to Protect Your Eyes From the Sun - With long summer days, the sun gets higher in the sky, stays there longer, and provides more opportunities for outdoor activities. Just as it's essential to wear sunscreen to protect your skin from the sun, it is also important to remember to take measures to protect your eyes. Long-term exposure to UV light from the sun causes skin problems like wrinkles and skin cancer and is also harmful to the eyes. An Ochsner doctor can explain how to protect your eyes from the sun and why it is important.

Tips for Traveling with a Pacemaker - It's the time of year for summer vacations, and all you need to do is check in for the flight, confirm the Airbnb and pack the suitcase -- right? Maybe for some. But for individuals who have a pacemaker or a surgically implanted defibrillator (ICD) it’s important to take additional precautions before jetting off, lest the vacation ends with a visit to the hospital. An Ochsner doctor can explain the critical steps you shouldn't forget before you leave and while you are away.

How to get rid of your Tension Headache – June is National Headache Awareness Month. Did you know a tension-type headache is the most common type of headache? It is also the most prevalent neurological disorder, yet the cause is uncertain. An Ochsner spokesperson can explain the symptoms of tension headaches and treatment options to provide relief.

Ochsner Health is the largest not-for-profit academic health system in Louisiana, and one of the largest in the Gulf South, delivering patient-centered care through a nationally recognized network of 46 hospitals, 370 health centers and urgent care clinics, 4,700 physicians, and 37,000 employees. Ochsner Health has been listed as one of the best hospitals in the country 23 times, and ranked the #1 hospital in the state for the past 10 years by U.S. News & World Report.

We can provided media experts on the topics suggested above and most any other healthcare /medical topic.