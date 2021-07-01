Newswise — CHICAGO, IL, June 30, 2021 —On Tuesday, May 18, 2021, during their virtual Board of Directors Meeting occurring from 1:00 to 2:30 PM CT, the Medical Library Association (MLA) recognized the organization’s 2021-2022 Incoming Officers. Officially elected in March of 2021, the officers began each of their terms on May 18th.

Kristine M. Alpi, AHIP, FMLA, was elected the 2021-2022 MLA President. She succeeds Lisa K. Traditi, MLS, AHIP, MLA’s 2020-2021 President. Kristine is University Librarian and Associate Professor at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, Oregon and remains Adjunct Assistance Professor of Population Health & Pathobiology at North Carolina State University

Lisa K. Traditi, AHIP, was named the 2021-2022 MLA Immediate Past President. She succeeds Julia Esparza, AHIP, MLA’s 2020-2021 Immediate Past President. Lisa is Deputy Director at Strauss Health Sciences Library at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

Shannon D. Jones, AHIP, was elected the 2021-2022 MLA President-Elect. She succeeds Kristine M. Alpi, MLS, AHIP, MLA’s 2020-2021 President-Elect. Shannon is Director of Libraries at the Medical University of South Carolina–Charleston.

Tara Douglas-Williams, AHIP, was elected Member of the MLA Board of Directors. Tara is Division Head of Information Services at Morehouse School of Medicine.

Janna Lawrence, AHIP, FMLA, was elected Member of the MLA Board of Directors. Janna is Director at Hardin Library for the Health Sciences at the University of Iowa.

2021-22 MLA Officers continuing their terms include: J. Dale Prince, AHIP, MLA Treasurer (2021-23); Donna R. Berryman, AHIP, SUNY, MLA Chapter Council Chair (2019-22); Sally Gore, Member of the MLA Board of Directors (2019-22); Adela V. Justice, AHIP, MLA Community Council Chair (2020-2023); Brenda M. Linares, AHIP, Member of the MLA Board of Directors (2020-2023); Meredith I. Solomon, AHIP, Member of the MLA Board of Directors (2019-22) and Heather N. Holmes, AHIP, MLA Secretary (2020-2023).

###

About MLA

The Medical Library Association (MLA) is a global, nonprofit educational organization, with a membership of more than 400 institutions and 3,000 professionals in the health information field. Since 1898, MLA has fostered excellence in the professional practice and leadership of health sciences library and information professionals to enhance health care, education, and research throughout the world. MLA educates health information professionals, supports health information research, promotes access to the world's health sciences information, and works to ensure that the best health information is available to all. For more information about MLA, visit MLANET.org.