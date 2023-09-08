Newswise — MOULTRIE, GA – Forget “Chopped” or “America’s Top Chef.” The greatest culinary minds at PCOM South Georgia battled for top bragging rights – and a $75 prize – in the school’s first-ever Taste the World Tourney on Thursday, Sept. 7, hosted by the college’s Nutrition in Medicine Club.

“We decided to host this event because we just wanted to have one big event that brings faculty, staff and students together to just share a meal together,” said Emeka Ikeakanam (DO ’26), Nutrition in Medicine Club president. “I think it was really successful, especially for our first event.”

With plastic forks and spoons in hand, the panel of four judges deliberated over the quality, taste and presentation of submissions from a variety of cultures, such as fettuccine alfredo, sour cream pound cake, crawfish étouffée and Mexican street corn.

Top prize and “Taste the World Chef of the Year” title went to Evan Curry (DO ’26), who prepared a Bahamian dinner that included fried tilapia, plantains, beans and rice. Bijita Devkota (DO ’26) took home second place and the $50 prize with a tasty dish – and a clever play on words – called “Bijoodles.”

Event participants sampled the dishes and voted for their favorite, naming the Angelically Divine Chocolate Cake by Jada Glenn (DO ’26) as the People’s Choice Award winner. The honor came with a professional-grade cutting board.

“We have such a diverse population here at PCOM South Georgia,” said Jordan Howard, (DO ’26), Nutrition in Medicine Club vice president. “This was an opportunity for everyone to network and learn about each other's cultures as well as just have an opportunity to try some good food. That's what we thought Taste the World Tourney would be – a great event getting the faculty involved and getting the students involved. It promotes that familial aspect and atmosphere that we have here at PCOM South Georgia.”

Club officers hope to have another similar competition in the near future.

“The biggest takeaway, I hope, is for one to appreciate different cultures and different foods, as well as just family…having that tenacious spirit that PCOM South Georgia always promotes,” Howard said. “I'm looking forward to doing this event again probably this year, and hoping for an even bigger turnout, more faculty, more student participation, and just exposing everyone to more cultures from all over the world.”

Nutrition in Medicine Club officers also have plans that include a journal article and other projects to help their classmates and the local community.

“Our mission is to basically help more people and more medical students understand nutrition, because that's one of the first things that impacts our health, that people can actually control,” Ikeakanam said. “Just getting more medical students to understand the benefits or the impact nutrition has on your health care is really important to us.”

