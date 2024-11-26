Newswise — With the announcement of a new proposed rule to allow all Medicare and Medicaid plans to cover medications for weight loss, obesity experts from the University of Michigan are available to comment.

Lauren Oshman, M.D., M.P.H., a family medicine physician board-certified in obesity medicine, worked with the U-M National Poll on Healthy Aging to determine that 76% of people over age 50 feel that Medicare should cover such drugs. The poll report is available here: https://www.healthyagingpoll.org/reports-more/report/views-medications-weight-management and a summary is available here.

Andrew Kraftson, M.D., an endocrinologist board-certified in obesity medicine, is the director of the Weight Navigation Program at Michigan Medicine. He is senior author of a study that documented the impact of the program's effort to incorporate specialized obesity care into primary care: https://www.michiganmedicine.org/health-lab/adding-obesity-experts-primary-care-clinics-improves-patients-weight-loss-outcomes