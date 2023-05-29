Newswise — The risk of side effects can rise if drugs are taken for conditions other than Alzheimer's disease (AD) treatment. Some sedatives and antidepressants can deteriorate cognitive function, make people drowsy and confused, and worsen cognitive impairment, which increases the risk of falls. Antipsychotics can have substantial adverse effects, including sleepiness, confusion, and symptoms resembling Parkinson's disease, even though they are occasionally used to treat behavioural disorders. Diphenhydramine-containing over-the-counter drugs have been linked to drowsiness and worsened cognitive performance. To learn about the advantages and potential side effects of any new treatment option, including over-the-counter medications, AD patients should speak with their doctors and chemists.

Domenico Praticò , MD, is the Scott Richards North Star Charitable Foundation Chair for Alzheimer’s Research, Professor and Director of the Alzheimer’s Center at Temple , and Professor of Pharmacology at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University

