Expert: Houston Methodist Dr. Randall Wolf (https://www.houstonmethodist.org/doctor/randall-wolf/)

Longtime cardiac surgeon Dr. Randall Wolf has been working his magic on patients with atrial fibrillation for decades. He performs a direct ablation on the outside of the heart where the nerves are located, a minimally invasive procedure that he invented. His approach to A-fib attracts patients from around the country and is the topic of a popular Webcast that he hosts monthly.

But his real magic happens outside the hospital where he is a professional magician and performs gigs around the world. In a first-of-its-kind continuing medical education (CME) course Oct. 31 at Houston Methodist, Dr. Wolf will host a one-hour presentation on Medicine & Magic, a discussion on the connections between the two.

REGISTER NOW

Medicine and Magic

Randall Wolf, MD, FACS, FACC

Houston Methodist

Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Noon – 1 p.m.

Hybrid

In-person Location:

Houston Methodist Research Institute

John F. Bookout Auditorium

6670 Bertner Avenue

Lunch provided to in-person learners!

LEARNING OBJECTIVES

Discuss the historical relationship between medicine and magic

Relate common principles of both medicine and magic

CONTINUING MEDICAL EDUCATION

Physicians

Houston Methodist is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) to provide continuing medical education for physicians.

Houston Methodist designates this live activity for a maximum of 1 AMA PRA Category 1 CreditTM. Physicians should claim only the credit commensurate with the extent of their participation in the activity.