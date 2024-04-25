Newswise — Washington, D.C., April 25, 2024 – The American Heart Association has named Reginald Robinson, MD, its 2024 Physician of the Year. Dr. Robinson is a cardiologist with MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute, where he sees patients at MedStar Washington Hospital Center and at the MedStar Health Cardiology Associates location in Bowie, Md.

Dr. Robinson has more than two decades of service and leadership with the American Heart Association (AHA). He is an Ambassador for EmPOWERED to Serve, an AHA program harnessing the passion of individuals and organizations to overcome barriers to health equity. He was past president of the AHA’s Board of Directors for the Eastern States region from 2021 to 2023. In that role, he helped fight heart disease and stroke across thirteen states from Virginia to Maine and Washington, D.C. He also served as president of the AHA’s Greater Washington Region Division Board of Directors from 2012 to 2014. In 2020, Dr. Robinson received the Eastern States Volunteer Health Equity Award from the Greater Washington Region board.

“I am deeply honored to receive the Physician of the Year award from the American Heart Association. To be recognized by my peers for my work and contributions to the field of cardiology to improve the care of patients is really humbling. Thank you to the leadership team at AHA who nominated me. Your support and friendship mean more than ever I can ever express in words,” said Dr. Robinson.

Dr. Robinson’s expertise is in general clinical cardiology, treating heart arrhythmia, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, congestive heart failure, and other diseases of the heart. His treatment approach is holistic, using lifestyle changes as well as traditional cardiology. He sees medications as a supplement to healthy lifestyle changes.

He received his medical degree from Howard University College of Medicine and completed his residency in internal medicine and fellowship in cardiology at Temple University Hospital.

Dr. Robinson will receive the Physician of the Year award during AHA’s virtual National Volunteer Awards event on May 2. Read the AHA feature story on Dr. Robinson here.

