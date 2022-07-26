Newswise — Washington, D.C., July 26, 2022 – MedStar Washington Hospital Center has again achieved national ranking for Cardiology & Heart Surgery in the 2022-2023 U.S. News & World Report “Best Hospitals” rankings. It moved up to No. 28, from No. 30 last year and No. 37 in 2020. It is the only nationally recognized heart program of its kind in the Washington metropolitan area. MedStar Washington also received the highest rating possible in aortic valve surgery, heart attack, heart bypass surgery, heart failure, and transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR).

U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions. In the 15 specialty areas, 164 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty.

“In the face of the numerous challenges facing all of us in health care, this progressive recognition of excellence remains a notable tribute to the remarkable teamwork and dedication of our physicians and associates who put our patient’s care and well-being first and foremost every day,” said Stuart F. Seides, MD, physician executive director of the MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute. “We continually strive to merit the trust of those patients, their families, their physicians, and the entire Washington regional community whom we are privileged to serve.”

MedStar Washington Hospital Center, home to MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute, has one of the highest-volume cardiac programs in the nation. It integrates the cardiovascular programs and services of all 10 MedStar Health hospitals and outpatient practices in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Its clinical and research alliance with Cleveland Clinic Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute, again ranked No. 1 in the nation by U.S. News, has continued to flourish since 2013.

U.S. News also cited MedStar Washington’s Cancer, Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, and Urology programs as “high-performing,” indicating a high score, although not achieving national rank. Seven other common procedures and conditions, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), colon cancer surgery, diabetes, kidney failure, pneumonia, prostate cancer surgery, and stroke, received the highest ratings, too, in recognition of care that were significantly better than the national average, as measured by factors such as patient outcomes.

The complete rankings are available at https://health.usnews.com/best-hospitals/rankings.

###

MedStar Washington Hospital Center is a not-for-profit, 912-bed, teaching and research hospital in the nation’s capital, and is a major referral center for treating the region’s most complex cases. Its cardiology program is highly acclaimed, and its cardiac surgery program has consistently earned the highest national rating–three stars–from the Society of Thoracic Surgeons. MedStar Washington operates the region’s first Comprehensive Stroke Center and the District’s only Cardiac Ventricular Assist Device program, both certified by The Joint Commission. The hospital is also home to MedSTAR, a nationally verified level I trauma center with a state-of-the-art fleet of helicopters and ambulances, and also operates the region’s only adult Burn Center.