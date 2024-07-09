Newswise — Washington, D.C., July 9, 2024 — MedStar Washington Hospital Center is again the most socially responsible hospital in Washington, D.C. and is among the best in the nation, according to the Lown Institute, an independent think tank.

The 2024-25 Lown Institute Hospitals Index measured more than 3,500 hospitals nationwide, and MedStar Washington Hospital Center is again ranked #1 in D.C., and is one of 154 hospitals to earn Honor Roll status with “A” grades in all top categories: Social Responsibility, Equity, Value, and Outcomes — key performance metrics that contribute to the overall rating. Only 5% of hospitals achieved honor roll status, with MedStar Washington ranking among this select group of high performers.

“We are extremely proud and pleased to be recognized for our commitment to our patients and the communities we serve—many from the most vulnerable and underserved neighborhoods—who come through our doors for their medical care,” said Gregory J. Argyros, MD, president, MedStar Washington Hospital Center. “This recognition is a testament to our teams that work hard every day to provide equitable, inclusive, and safe, high-quality care to everyone — no matter who they are or where they live.”

“Great care is only great if everyone can access it,” said Vikas Saini, MD, president of the Lown Institute. “We need hospitals that are not only leaders in clinical care, but also strong community partners—and the hospitals at the top of our list are showing the way.”

In May, MedStar Washington Hospital Center again earned the coveted “LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader” designation from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2024 Healthcare Equality Index (HEI), with the top score of 100. This designation recognizes the hospital’s continued commitment to an equitable, inclusive environment for patients, visitors, and staff.

The Lown Hospitals Index for Social Responsibility is the only ranking to combine metrics of health equity and value of care alongside patient outcomes. Data sources include Medicare fee-for-service and Medicare Advantage claims, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services safety data and hospital cost reports, Internal Revenue Service 990 forms, among others. Learn more at LownHospitalsIndex.org.

