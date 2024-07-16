Newswise — Washington, D.C., July 16, 2024 — MedStar Washington Hospital Center shares its status as the No. 1 hospital in the Washington Metro area in the newly released 2024-2025 U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals.

Additionally, two of MedStar Washington’s clinical programs are nationally ranked. Cardiology, Heart & Vascular Surgery again ranked at #38 in the country. It has been the only nationally recognized heart and vascular program of its kind in the Washington region for more than 10 years. New this year, Obstetrics & Gynecology landed in the #45 spot (3-way tie) in the nation. In addition, Cancer, Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Geriatrics, and Urology have been rated high performing, indicating a high score that did not achieve national rank.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the country’s outstanding centers for cardiovascular care,” said Thomas E. McGillivray, MD, chair of Cardiac Surgery at MedStar Washington Hospital Center and physician executive director of Cardiac Surgery at MedStar Health. “This honor is a tribute to our team’s commitment to quality, excellence, and innovation, all focused in providing our patients with cutting-edge cardiovascular therapies with compassionate care.”

MedStar Washington Hospital Center, home to MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute, has one of the highest-volume cardiac programs in the nation. It integrates the cardiovascular programs and services of all 10 MedStar Health hospitals and outpatient practices in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

“We are so honored to be recognized for the highly specialized and excellent care that we deliver to the patients in our region, nationally, and internationally,” said Tamika Auguste, MD, chair of Women’s and Infants’ Services at MedStar Washington Hospital Center. “Our team of physicians, advanced practice practitioners, and nurses deliver obstetrical and gynecological care that is among the best in the nation. It is wonderful to have this recognition for the dedicated work that is being done clinically, in research, and health equity.”

U.S. News evaluated nearly 5,000 U.S. hospitals across 15 specialties, and MedStar Washington Hospital Center is among only 11% that earned a Best Hospitals ranking. Hospitals awarded a “Best” designation excelled at factors such as clinical outcomes, level of nursing care and patient experience.

In addition to the complex care evaluated in the specialty rankings, U.S. News rated how well hospitals perform in treating 20 surgical procedures and medical conditions. MedStar Washington received high performing in 16 of those areas: abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, aortic valve surgery, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), colon cancer surgery, diabetes, gynecological cancer surgery, heart attack care, heart bypass surgery, heart failure, hip fracture, kidney failure, leukemia, lymphoma & myeloma, pneumonia, prostate cancer surgery, stroke, and transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR).

