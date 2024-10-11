Newswise — As the pace of change accelerates in healthcare, the most pressing questions in cardiovascular medicine demand immediate answers. These challenges and more will be tackled head-on at the third annual TCT® MedTech Innovation Forum on Sunday, October 27, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC. This full-day event, organized by a partnership among the Cardiovascular Research Foundation® (CRF®), Fogarty Innovation, and the FDA, launches TCT® 2024. Visionary leaders from across the medtech landscape will convene to explore bold solutions, share pioneering insights, and shape the future of cardiovascular care. The complete program is now available online.

The Forum features three dynamic tracks designed to give attendees a deep dive into the most critical and exciting areas of medtech innovation today:

Global Market Dynamics , where thought leaders dissect the global trends reshaping innovation.

, where thought leaders dissect the global trends reshaping innovation. Hot Topics in Medtech Innovation , covering the most exciting technological developments of our field.

, covering the most exciting technological developments of our field. FDA University for Startups, offering first-time entrepreneurs insider tips for confidently navigating the US regulatory process.

Attendees will also witness the highly anticipated TCT® Shark Tank Innovation Competition. The competition will showcase device concepts with the potential to revolutionize care across clinical areas. Finalists will present to a panel of expert judges competing for a prestigious $200,000 award from the Jon DeHaan Foundation.

"Breakthrough ideas often emerge directly from patient care experiences and entrepreneurs require the tools and insights to fast-track solutions to real-world healthcare challenges” said Juan F. Granada, MD, President and CEO of CRF®. "This Forum serves as the bridge between clinical need and disruptive innovation, helping accelerate the development of treatments that will shape the future of cardiovascular medicine.”

"Innovation has the power to fundamentally change lives," said Andrew Cleeland, CEO of Fogarty Innovation. "But to succeed, it requires ecosystem-wide support. Our partnership with CRF® creates a unique platform where innovators can unite to explore opportunities, address challenges, and enhance collaboration with the goal of improving human health.”

Last year’s Forum drew over 2,000 participants and featured prominent figures, including FDA Commissioner Robert Califf and industry leaders from all across the medtech industry. This year promises to bring together even more influential voices from across healthcare, government, venture capital, and academia.

Attendance at the TCT® MedTech Innovation Forum is open to all in-person TCT attendees. Learn more and register here.

About CRF® and TCT®

The Cardiovascular Research Foundation® (CRF®) is a global leader in interventional cardiovascular medicine, driving innovation, spearheading groundbreaking research, and transforming education in the field. Through its relentless pursuit of excellence, CRF® not only accelerates medical breakthroughs but also equips healthcare professionals with the tools and knowledge necessary to enhance survival rates and elevate the quality of life for millions worldwide. CRF’s centers of excellence include the CRF Skirball Center for Innovation, CRF Clinical Trials Center, CRF Center for Education, CRF Digital, TCTMD, and Structural Heart: The Journal of the Heart Team.

Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics® (TCT®) is the annual scientific symposium of CRF® and the world’s premier educational meeting specializing in interventional cardiovascular medicine. Anchored in a legacy spanning over three decades, TCT® is a world-class educational experience featuring disruptive innovation, scientific breakthroughs, expert-led tutorials, hands-on training, and ample opportunities for networking and collaboration.

For more information, visit www.crf.org and www.tctconference.com.

About Fogarty Innovation

Fogarty Innovation is a nonprofit educational medtech incubator dedicated to advancing human health worldwide. The company’s seasoned leadership team provides “full contact coaching” to help young companies navigate the path to commercialization, delivers practical educational programming to stakeholders across the ecosystem, and forges alliances that accelerate the invention, development, and deployment of new medical technologies into clinical care. Founded by Thomas J. Fogarty, MD, a world-renowned cardiovascular surgeon, inventor and entrepreneur, Fogarty Innovation is headquartered on the El Camino Health campus in Mountain View, California.

For more information, visit www.fogartyinnovation.org.

###