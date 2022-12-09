Newswise — Rochester, Minn. (December 9, 2022)- The American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) and American Neuromuscular Foundation (ANF) are excited to announce Robert W. Irwin, MD, as the 2023 association and foundation president. Dr. Irwin has been a dedicated member of AANEM since 2002 and is currently a physical medicine and rehabilitation (PM&R) physician at University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Miami, FL.

“I'm feeling excited to step into this role,” said Irwin. “The camaraderie and mentoring within this community is incredible, and I’m truly a better physician for being involved in this group.”

As president, Dr. Irwin has selected the plenary topic for the 2023 annual meeting to be Disability and NMDs: The Whole Enchilada. “This is going to be a little bit different than the normal AANEM meeting, because we’ll be talking about disability with neuromuscular disease,” he said. “I think this is going to increase the breadth of what we discuss, and make it easier for everybody to find what they need.” Dr. Irwin’s term as president will end at the next AANEM Annual Meeting, scheduled for November 1-4, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Dr. Irwin obtained his undergraduate and medical degree from the University of New Mexico and completed residencies in internal medicine and PM&R at Louisiana State University. His clinical expertise and research interests include ultrasound, musculoskeletal medicine, sports medicine, spine care, and medical education.

Over the past 20 years, Dr. Irwin has become a master in his field. He is board certified in PM&R and pain medicine by the American Board of PM&R and electrodiagnostic medicine by the American Board of Electrodiagnostic Medicine.

About American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) Based in Rochester, MN, AANEM is the premier nonprofit membership association dedicated to the advancement of neuromuscular (NM), musculoskeletal, and electrodiagnostic (EDX) medicine. The organization and its members work to improve the quality of patient care and advance the science of NM diseases and EDX medicine by serving physicians and allied health professionals who care for those with muscle and nerve disorders. For more information about AANEM, visit aanem.org or Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

