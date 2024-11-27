Newswise — Rochester, Minn. (Nov. 27, 2024) - The American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) and American Neuromuscular Foundation (ANF) are excited to announce Faye Tan, MD, as the 2025 association and foundation president. Dr. Tan has been a dedicated member of AANEM since 1993 and is currently a professor and vice chair of faculty affairs at Baylor's H. Ben Taub PM&R department and electrodiagnostic (EDX) director at Harris Health System.

“My goal [as AANEM/ANF president] is to advance neuromuscular medicine with new discoveries in AI technology, genetic therapies, and fascicular ultrasound,” says Dr. Tan.

As president, Dr. Tan has selected the plenary topic for the 2025 AANEM Annual Meeting, Back to the Future: Advances in Neuromuscular Medicine. The annual meeting will be held in San Francisco, California, Oct. 29-Nov. 1, 2025, and will cover the three major topics Dr. Tan hopes to impact during her time as president: Fascicular anatomy, space medicine, and new therapies and technologies. “These lectures derive from the plenary topic and will bring an exciting lineup for the NM/EDX community to enjoy,” Dr. Tan adds.

Dr. Tan’s term as president will end at the next AANEM Annual Meeting, Oct. 29-Nov.1, 2025, in San Francisco, California.

