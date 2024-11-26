Newswise — Stem cell expansion in vitro and transplantation in the cytokine-rich proinflammatory milieu in the injured tissue generate immense oxidative stress that interferes with the cells’ survival, stemness, and repairability. Stem cell priming has gained popularity to overcome these issues. Given melatonin’s oxidative-scavenging properties, Gu et al have used periodontal ligament stem cells cultured under oxidative stress as an in vitro model to study the cytoprotective effects of melatonin. Our letter to the editor delves into melatonin-induced stem cell priming and the underlying molecular mechanism, focusing on the intriguing role of Yes-associated protein signaling in alleviating oxidative stress. We stress the importance of understanding the distinction between in vitro and in vivo oxidative stress conditions, a crucial aspect of stem cell research that invokes a sense of critical thinking in the readership. The study by Gu et al presents a novel approach to oxidative stress management, offering exciting possibilities for future research and applications.

Key Words: Melatonin; Oxidative stress; Priming; Stem cells; Yes-associated protein

Core Tip: Stem cell expansion in vitro is a routine procedure in stem cell-based therapy to achieve sufficient cells for transplantation. The potential of stem cell priming is crucial, offering a promising future for maintaining the cells’ survival, stemness, and repairability. The diverse priming strategies include physical, chemical, pharmacological, or genetic manipulation of the cells. Gu et al researched melatonin-induced priming of stem cells and the role of Yes-associated protein signaling in alleviating oxidative stress, reinforcing the priming strategy’s relevance and importance in cell-based therapy and instilling a sense of hope and optimism in the audience.