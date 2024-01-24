Newswise — Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM) has named Melissa “Missy” Terlecki, PhD, dean of the School of Professional and Applied Psychology, effective July 1, 2024.

“Dr. Terlecki is a dynamic leader with a wealth of experience, especially in the field of psychology,” said Kenneth J. Veit, DO ’76, MBA, provost and senior vice president of academic affairs. “Her passion for the role, coupled with her leadership abilities, will be critical to strengthening our Psychology programs.”

As dean, Terlecki will be responsible for recruiting, managing, and retaining faculty and staff, overseeing the academic progress of all students in the School, as well as preparing, managing, and implementing the School’s budget.

With expertise in leadership development, strategic planning, cognitive psychology, and neuroscience, Terlecki joins PCOM from Cabrini University, where she has served as Associate Dean for the School of Arts and Sciences.

“I’m just so thrilled to have this opportunity,” Terlecki said. “I knew about all the great things PCOM has been doing through our institutions’ partnership over the years, and it excites me that I’m able to be a direct part of that now. This role truly is a marriage of my love for mental health and my love for administration in higher education.”

Over the course of her nearly two decades at Cabrini, Terlecki also served as the Co-Director of the Nerney Leadership Institute, Chair of the Psychology Department, and taught numerous courses, such as Gender and Identity, Research Methods, Environmental Psychology, and History of Mental Health.

She is a member of the American Psychological Association, Association of American Colleges and Universities, Eastern Psychological Association, and Commission on Cognitive Issues in Geographic Information Visualization (CogVis).

Terlecki has published in many peer-reviewed journals and is the recipient of numerous awards and honors, including the Harry Kirke Wolfe Distinguished Lecturer in 2020, the Distinguished Faculty Award for Internal Service at Cabrini University in 2018, and the Charles R. and Mary F. Lindback Foundation Award for Distinguished Teaching in 2017.

She holds a doctorate degree in cognitive psychology with a specialization in neuroscience from Temple University and a bachelor of arts degree in psychology from the College of New Jersey. She began her career as an adjunct instructor within the psychology departments at both Temple and Villanova universities.

“I love working with students, faculty, and staff and am deeply invested in the osteopathic philosophy of healthcare,” Terlecki said. “I can’t wait to work with the PCOM community and build our partnerships in new and exciting ways.”