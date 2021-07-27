Newswise — TIRR Memorial Hermann Hospital ranked No. 2 among the country’s top rehabilitation hospitals in the U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospital rankings for 2021-2022. TIRR Memorial Hermann was previously ranked No. 3 in the 2020-2021 rankings, and has been included in the prestigious rankings since the report’s inception in 1989.

“The methodology for the rankings have evolved to include more aspects of quality in addition to reputation, which is extremely meaningful to our employees and affiliated physicians,” said Rhonda Abbott, Senior Vice President and CEO of TIRR Memorial Hermann. “With our ranking improving this year, it confirms our focus on patient outcomes and the quality of care that we strive for with all of our patients in need of rehabilitation. While the rankings sometimes fluctuate from year to year, they tell the story that we at TIRR Memorial Hermann are leaders in rehabilitation through our focus on research, education, clinical care and advocacy.”

In addition to TIRR Memorial Hermann, several other Memorial Hermann campuses and service lines ranked in the 2021-2022 report:

“I am so thankful to all of our employees and affiliated physicians for their service and commitment to the community during these unprecedented times. Memorial Hermann’s promise to deliver compassionate, patient-centered care is reflected in their high-performance rankings,” said David L. Callender, M.D., President and CEO of Memorial Hermann Health System.

The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 32nd year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or for common elective procedures.

The U.S. News Best Hospitals methodologies in most areas of care are based largely on objective measures such as risk-adjusted survival and discharge-to-home rates, volume, and quality of nursing, among other care-related indicators.

For the 2021-22 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,750 medical centers nationwide in 15 specialties and 17 procedures and conditions. In the 15 specialty areas, 175 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. In rankings by state and metro area, U.S. News recognized hospitals as high performing across multiple areas of care.