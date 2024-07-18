Newswise — Memorial Hermann Health System is excited to play a role in addressing an industry-wide health care training gap through a strategic investment in and pilot with Oxford Medical Simulation (OMS). Memorial Hermann co-invested in Oxford Medical Simulation’s Series A funding round, led by Frog capital, alongside ACF Investors, and existing shareholders.

A pioneer in virtual reality health care training, OMS is on a mission to revolutionize health care education, training and assessment – and Memorial Hermann is the first health system in Texas to leverage the innovative program.

The one-year pilot, hosted by Memorial Hermann’s Innovation Hub in partnership with System Clinical Education, is underway now and provides virtual reality simulation training for acute care and med surg nurse residents. Specifically, the System is leveraging OMS technology for stroke and chest pain education scenarios. When the pilot concludes this fall, up to 200 nurse residents will have completed OMS training.

Research has shown that more than 90% of graduating nurses feel unprepared for clinical practice. Through virtual reality simulation, OMS addresses the transition-to-practice gap, allowing learners to practice at any place, at any time and without risk.

“From a clinical education perspective, virtual reality simulation brings value in several ways, including reducing training time, improving both resident and educator satisfaction, and improving clinical decision making,” said Bryan Sisk, SVP, Chief Nursing Executive for Memorial Hermann. “As we continue our efforts to grow, excel and reimagine nursing across the organization, opportunities like the OMS pilot – and the innovative benefits it brings – play a key role in helping us achieve our goals to innovate in this space.”

Founded in 2017, OMS works with the world’s best institutions to support the health care workforce at every stage – from their first lesson in nursing school through clinical training and continuing professional development. Currently delivering more than 35,000 simulations per month, OMS has proven to be as effective as the leading physical training methods, while saving 74% on costs compared to traditional training. Learn more about OMS.