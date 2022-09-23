Newswise — Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center (TMC) has earned national recognition as a top performer for excellence in delivering high-quality care by Vizient, Inc.

Memorial Hermann-TMC received the 2022 Bernard A. Birnbaum, MD, Quality Leadership Ranking by Vizient, Inc. and ranked ninth out of 107 Vizient members for Comprehensive Academic Medical Centers. The hospital was recognized for demonstrating excellence in delivering high-quality care based on the Vizient Quality and Accountability Study, which has been conducted annually since 2005.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by Vizient for delivering the highest quality care, and a distinction that is in line with our vision to create healthier communities, now and for generations to come,” said Greg Haralson, Senior Vice President and CEO of Memorial Hermann-TMC. “It’s also a testament to the hardworking members of our care team, who are deeply committed to providing compassionate, personalized care to each and every patient and their loved ones.”

This year, 650 participating hospitals were segmented into four cohorts for the Vizient Quality and Accountability Ranking. The ranking measured performance on the quality of patient care in six domains: safety, mortality, effectiveness, efficiency, patient centeredness and equity. The ranking factors in measures from the Vizient Clinical Data Base and includes performance data from the HCAHPS survey and the CDC’ s National Healthcare Safety Network.

The Vizient Quality and Accountability Ranking helps participating hospitals and health systems understand their performance against their peers and identifies structures and processes associated with high performance in quality and safety across a broad spectrum of patient care activity. The recognition period is for work spanning July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022.

“Hospitals today are using data and analytics to help them more effectively deliver superior clinical outcomes and patient experiences,” said David Levine, group senior vice president, advanced analytics and product management. “As a Bernard A. Birnbaum, MD, Quality Leadership Top Performer, Memorial Hermann-TMC has demonstrated a successful leadership style, a shared sense of purpose, a focus on results, and a culture of collaboration, accountability and adaptability. We congratulate them on their achievement.”