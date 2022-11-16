Newswise — NEW YORK CITY, November 16, 2022 - Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) today announced the appointment of Lawrence Schwartz, MD, as MSK’s new Chair of the Department of Radiology. He will assume the role in early 2023. Dr. Schwartz is internationally recognized for his expertise in quantitative imaging, artificial intelligence in cancer imaging, and for his pioneering work in the development and validation of novel imaging biomarkers in oncology.

Since 2009, Dr. Schwartz has been Chair of the Department of Radiology at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians & Surgeons and Radiologist-in-Chief at NYP/Columbia University Medical Center. Prior to this role, Dr. Schwartz served in a variety of leadership roles at MSK from 1993 to 2009.

“I am thrilled that Dr. Schwartz is returning to MSK after his remarkable tenure at Columbia/New York-Presbyterian,” said Lisa M. DeAngelis, MD, MSK’s Physician-In-Chief and Chief Medical Officer. “He brings to MSK extraordinary expertise in oncologic imaging and a global reputation as an expert in the field who has advanced how imaging is used to diagnose and assess the treatment of cancer. I look forward to the innovation, collaboration, and strong leadership he will bring to his role as Chair of Radiology at MSK.”

“I look forward to leading the efforts in oncologic imaging and collaborating broadly with the entire MSK community of clinicians and scientists,” said Dr. Schwartz. “I’m fortunate to have spent time at two outstanding medical centers during my career and I am excited to refocus my efforts in cancer imaging. Our ability, especially with Artificial Intelligence and molecular imaging, to add precision and personalization to the treatment of each and every cancer patient is at a true inflection point and MSK is the best institution in the world to advance these efforts in a multidisciplinary fashion.”

Dr. Schwartz is one of the founders of the Quantitative Imaging Biomarkers Alliance of the Radiologic Society of North America and the Quantitative Imaging Network of the National Cancer Institute (NCI). He has multiple NCI grants focusing on imaging biomarker development and validation. Dr. Schwartz also leads multi-institutional projects in imaging biomarker development through open data-sharing in academic/industrial/government partnerships sponsored by the Foundation of the National Institutes of Health and Project DataSphere. He is also involved in translating this work for use in drug discovery and patient care through the National Cancer Trials Network where he chairs the Imaging Committees of Alliance and SWOG.

Dr. Schwartz earned his medical degree at Boston University School of Medicine, his residency at the New York Hospital-Cornell University Medical College, and a fellowship in Cross Sectional Imaging (MRI/US/CT) at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School. He is a diplomate of the American Board of Radiology and a member of the American Roentgen Ray Society, Radiological Society of North America, International Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine, New York Roentgen Ray Society, Society for Computer Applications in Radiology, American Society of Clinical Oncology, and a Fellow at the International Cancer Imaging Society.



