Newswise — May 10, 2024, NEW YORK – Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) and the Robbins Family Foundation proudly announce that eight distinguished MSK nurses and one nursing team were honored with the 2024 Robbins Family Award for Nursing Excellence. The awards coincide with National Nurses Week (May 6 – 12).

“MSK nurses personify compassion, provide comfort and reassurance to patients and their caregivers, and have unmatched professional expertise. It is an honor to celebrate these dynamic nursing professionals and colleagues as we continue to advance MSK’s mission and core values,” said Tracy Gosselin, PhD, RN, AOCN, NEA-BC, FAAN, Senior Vice President, Chief Nurse Executive, and Chair of Nursing at MSK. “We are grateful to the Robbins Family Foundation for their continued support and presence at our annual Excellence in Nursing Award program.”

“MSK nurses play an indispensable role in giving the finest care to their patients, and MSK would not be MSK without the thousands of nurses and care team members whose life calling has brought them here,” says Mr. Robbins. “The Robbins Family Foundation is proud to support this recognition program and honor these exceptional nurses.”

2024 Robbins Family Award for Nursing Excellence Honorees

The following MSK staff, nominated by fellow nurses, physicians and administrators, were recognized for their outstanding service at this year’s 2024 Robbins Family Award for Nursing Excellence ceremony:

Excellence in Nursing Leadership

Anne Longfritz, BSN, RN, PCCN, OCN

Clinical Nurse IV

Urgent Care Center

Excellence in Patient Experience

Maryanne Canavan, MSN, RN, ANP-BC

Advanced Practice Provider II

Supportive Care

Excellence in Advancing the Nursing Profession

Jaclyn Andronico, MSN, RN, OCN, AOCNS

Clinical Nurse Specialist

MSK Westchester

Excellence in Innovation

Eleni Kalandranis, MSN, RN, NE-BC, OCN, CMSRN

Nurse Leader

Memorial 19

Excellence in Mentorship

Jaime Granieri, DNP, RN, CCRN

Nursing Professional Development Specialist

Memorial 15, Memorial 17, Memorial 18, Wound Care

Excellence in Nursing Support

Margarette Goold

Patient Care Technician

Memorial 4

Excellence in Humanitarian Efforts

Bayley Sharma, MS, RN, AGPCNP-BC, PCCN

Nursing Professional Development Specialist

Endoscopy, Memorial 10, Memorial 16

Excellence in Nursing Partnership

Luke Paolantonio

Patient Representative

Excellence in Collaboration

Non-Chemotherapy Extravasation Working Group

Amelia Chan, PharmD, MBA, MS, BCOP, Assistant Director, Pharmacy

Assistant Director, Pharmacy Emoke Karonis, MSN, RN, CRNI, Clinical Nurse Specialist

Clinical Nurse Specialist Kerry King, MSN, RN, OCN, Nurse Leader, Koch 5

Nurse Leader, Koch 5 Koko Komo, MSN, RN, AOCNS, AOCNP, Clinical Nurse Specialist

Clinical Nurse Specialist Kristie Murphy, DNP, RN, ACNS-BC, CCNS, CCRN, Clinical Nurse Specialist

Clinical Nurse Specialist Lilly Reilly, DNP, RN, OCN, Nurse Leader, Memorial 8

Nurse Leader, Memorial 8 Katherine Vicinanza-Rickard, PharmD, BCPS, Clinical Coordinator, Pharmacy

MSK celebrated the 2024 Robbins Family Award for Nursing Excellence honorees during a hybrid ceremony on May 10, 2024.

###

About Memorial Sloan Kettering