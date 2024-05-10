Newswise — May 10, 2024, NEW YORK – Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) and the Robbins Family Foundation proudly announce that eight distinguished MSK nurses and one nursing team were honored with the 2024 Robbins Family Award for Nursing Excellence. The awards coincide with National Nurses Week (May 6 – 12).
“MSK nurses personify compassion, provide comfort and reassurance to patients and their caregivers, and have unmatched professional expertise. It is an honor to celebrate these dynamic nursing professionals and colleagues as we continue to advance MSK’s mission and core values,” said Tracy Gosselin, PhD, RN, AOCN, NEA-BC, FAAN, Senior Vice President, Chief Nurse Executive, and Chair of Nursing at MSK. “We are grateful to the Robbins Family Foundation for their continued support and presence at our annual Excellence in Nursing Award program.”
“MSK nurses play an indispensable role in giving the finest care to their patients, and MSK would not be MSK without the thousands of nurses and care team members whose life calling has brought them here,” says Mr. Robbins. “The Robbins Family Foundation is proud to support this recognition program and honor these exceptional nurses.”
2024 Robbins Family Award for Nursing Excellence Honorees
The following MSK staff, nominated by fellow nurses, physicians and administrators, were recognized for their outstanding service at this year’s 2024 Robbins Family Award for Nursing Excellence ceremony:
Excellence in Nursing Leadership
Anne Longfritz, BSN, RN, PCCN, OCN
Clinical Nurse IV
Urgent Care Center
Excellence in Patient Experience
Maryanne Canavan, MSN, RN, ANP-BC
Advanced Practice Provider II
Supportive Care
Excellence in Advancing the Nursing Profession
Jaclyn Andronico, MSN, RN, OCN, AOCNS
Clinical Nurse Specialist
MSK Westchester
Excellence in Innovation
Eleni Kalandranis, MSN, RN, NE-BC, OCN, CMSRN
Nurse Leader
Memorial 19
Excellence in Mentorship
Jaime Granieri, DNP, RN, CCRN
Nursing Professional Development Specialist
Memorial 15, Memorial 17, Memorial 18, Wound Care
Excellence in Nursing Support
Margarette Goold
Patient Care Technician
Memorial 4
Excellence in Humanitarian Efforts
Bayley Sharma, MS, RN, AGPCNP-BC, PCCN
Nursing Professional Development Specialist
Endoscopy, Memorial 10, Memorial 16
Excellence in Nursing Partnership
Luke Paolantonio
Patient Representative
Excellence in Collaboration
Non-Chemotherapy Extravasation Working Group
- Amelia Chan, PharmD, MBA, MS, BCOP, Assistant Director, Pharmacy
- Emoke Karonis, MSN, RN, CRNI, Clinical Nurse Specialist
- Kerry King, MSN, RN, OCN, Nurse Leader, Koch 5
- Koko Komo, MSN, RN, AOCNS, AOCNP, Clinical Nurse Specialist
- Kristie Murphy, DNP, RN, ACNS-BC, CCNS, CCRN, Clinical Nurse Specialist
- Lilly Reilly, DNP, RN, OCN, Nurse Leader, Memorial 8
- Katherine Vicinanza-Rickard, PharmD, BCPS, Clinical Coordinator, Pharmacy
MSK celebrated the 2024 Robbins Family Award for Nursing Excellence honorees during a hybrid ceremony on May 10, 2024.
About Memorial Sloan Kettering
The people of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) are united by a singular mission: ending cancer for life. Our specialized care teams provide personalized, compassionate, expert care to patients of all ages. Informed by basic research done at our Sloan Kettering Institute, scientists across MSK collaborate to conduct innovative translational and clinical research that is driving a revolution in our understanding of cancer as a disease and improving the ability to prevent, diagnose, and treat it. MSK is dedicated to training the next generation of scientists and clinicians, who go on to pursue our mission at MSK and around the globe. One of the world’s most respected comprehensive centers devoted exclusively to cancer, we have been recognized as one of the top two cancer hospitals in the country by U.S. News & World Report for more than 30 years. www.mskcc.org