Newswise — Today, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), in collaboration with Miami-based creative agency Alma, launched a bilingual public service campaign to promote the importance of routine cancer screenings. As cancer is the leading cause of death among Hispanic individuals, with 1 in 3 Hispanics to be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, the campaign aims to raise awareness regarding the prevalence of cancer in the Hispanic community and underscore the critical importance of regular cancer screenings. The campaign features a short film, Late, which premiered on February 4 to coincide with World Cancer Day, a global event dedicated to cancer awareness.

Directed by Rodrigo García Saiz, a cancer survivor with a personal connection to the film’s narrative, Late is a love story that’s shaped by the moments of being late, while also emphasizing the indispensable role of timing in life.

“Every year, an estimated 46,500 individuals within the Hispanic community succumb to cancer,” said Selwyn M. Vickers, MD, President and CEO of MSK. “As we mark World Cancer Day, MSK is proud to share the compelling story, Late, which serves as a poignant reminder of the profound impact of timely and the importance of regular, timely cancer screenings. Annually, a heartbreaking number of individuals in the U.S., especially within the Hispanic community, grapple with the harsh reality of late-stage cancer diagnoses. Through this film, our goal is to forge connections globally, inspiring everyone to recognize the urgency of punctuality in matters of health, to champion screenings, and ultimately, to be the driving force in saving precious lives.”

The film and corresponding campaign were developed to help raise awareness about the fact that Hispanics are more likely to receive late-stage cancer diagnoses – when treatment becomes more invasive and less successful – and to inspire routine screenings. Cancer screenings, involving regular checkups even in the absence of symptoms, play a crucial role in detecting disease at an early stage, significantly improving the chances for successful treatment and preventing over 50% of certain cancer deaths. This campaign endeavors to reach a broad audience to encourage individuals to prioritize their health by getting screened and help them understand the importance of being on time with their health.

“As an agency that’s rooted in Hispanic culture, we were honored to partner with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to produce a beautiful story and film that makes connections with families everywhere,” says Monica Marulanda, Executive Creative Director at Alma. “As the Hispanic population is often more affected, we were proud to be able to work with Rodrigo García Saiz and bring to life an emotional story that’s rooted in Hispanic, but that could touch people’s hearts everywhere, and even better, inspire them to schedule their next screening.”

In addition to premiering at the Ibero American Film Festival in Miami, Late will be screened at the San Diego Latino Film Festival in March and others to follow throughout the campaign and will run on donated national and local media across TV, digital, social, out-of-home (OOH), and print through the end of May.

To watch the film or learn more about screening guidelines for various types of cancer, obtain information and resources related to costs and insurance coverage, and find local screening locations, visit GETCHECKEDATIEMPO.COM.