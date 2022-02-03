Newswise — Today, Craig B. Thompson announced his intention to step down as President and Chief Executive Officer of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) and has asked the Boards of Trustees and Governing Trustees to begin a search for his successor. Thompson will continue in his role until the Board identifies his successor.

“It has been a tremendous honor to lead this amazing organization over the last decade. I couldn’t be prouder of our progress,” said Thompson. “As I look to the future, I believe this is the right time to begin the search for a new leader who will guide us through the next phase of executing on our strategic vision and mission.”

Since becoming President and CEO in November 2010, Thompson has led MSK through an unprecedented period of transformation and growth. As cancer care has evolved to deliver treatments that are more precise and less invasive, the organization has significantly expanded its care network, enabling it to provide more patients with greater access to the very best cancer care in the world. Over the last decade, MSK has doubled the size of its workforce and now consists of more than 20,000 dedicated professionals united by a singular focus – cancer.

Significant scientific advances occurred at MSK during Thompson’s tenure, including the creation of MSK-IMPACT, a targeted tumor-sequencing test that detects gene mutations and other genetic changes in both rare and common cancers, as well as CAR T cell therapy for certain types of leukemia and lymphoma. The organization has also deepened its commitment to education – today, MSK educates thousands of clinical residents, medical and nursing students, PhD candidates, and postdoctoral researchers.

“It has been my personal and professional pleasure to work alongside Craig for the past 11 years. We are immensely grateful for Craig’s tireless efforts to enhance patient care, drive innovation and discovery, and educate the next generation of leaders in cancer,” said Scott M. Stuart, Chair of the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Boards of Trustees and Governing Trustees. “All good things come to an end, and now it’s time for us to identify our next leader. I have seen firsthand that this remarkable institution attracts the best talent in the world. I’m confident that we’ll find a fantastic leader to guide us into the future and thank Craig for allowing us ample time to identify a successor.”

Following the appointment of his successor, Thompson will remain at MSK, as the head of his laboratory, focusing on research defining the molecular signaling pathways that regulate cell nutrient uptake. He is a member of the Medical Advisory Board of HHMI, a member of the Lasker Prize jury, and on the scientific advisory boards of the journals Cell Metabolism, Cancer Discovery, and Cancer Cell. He holds a number of patents related to immunotherapy and apoptosis, has founded three biotechnology companies, and sits on the Scientific Advisory Board of Agios Pharmaceuticals.