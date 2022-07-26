Newswise — New York, July 26, 2022 — Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) has been recognized as the number two hospital for cancer care in the nation by U.S. News & World Report in its annual Best Hospitals listing. Since these prestigious rankings were established more than 30 years ago, MSK has consistently ranked among the top two cancer hospitals in the country.

“MSK’s continued recognition as a top cancer center is a testament to the commitment of every member of the MSK community who work to advance our mission and enhance patient care,” said Craig B. Thompson, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of MSK. “This honor reinforces our collective dedication to excellence and leadership in groundbreaking research, clinical treatment advances and discovery, and cancer prevention advocacy in support of the patients and families we serve.”

This year’s acknowledgement by U.S. News & World Report as one of the nation’s premier hospitals for cancer treatment, research, and education comes as experts from across MSK have been recognized for making groundbreaking contributions to their areas of focus. These include redefining standard treatments for breast cancer patients, achieving a historical 100 percent response rate on a immunotherapy clinical trial sparing rectal cancer patients chemoradiation and surgery, pioneering the use of mRNA vaccines as a pancreatic cancer treatment, and addressing financial toxicity and equity in cancer care.

MSK disease subspecialties including ear, nose and throat; urology; diabetes and endocrinology; gastroenterology and GI surgery; pulmonary and lung surgery; and geriatrics, received rankings in the publication’s top 50 list. MSK was also identified as “high performing” in five additional subspecialty categories: neurology and neurosurgery, colon cancer surgery, lung cancer surgery, ovarian cancer surgery, and prostate cancer surgery.

“I am so proud of our exceptional MSK staff who bring an unmatched depth and breadth of expertise and compassion to every facet of cancer care,” said Lisa DeAngelis, MD, MSK’s Physician-in-Chief and Chief Medical Officer. “Our patients are our inspiration and the focal point of everything we do. It is an honor to receive this recognition and we will continue to strive to transform cancer care for our patients and all people worldwide.”

The U.S. News & World Report rankings are determined using a broad set of factors. These include the hospital’s reputation among board-certified physician specialists around the nation, patient survival and safety data, and adequacy of nurse staffing levels, among other criteria. For a complete list and methodology of rankings, please visit U.S. News & World Report.

About Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK):

As the world’s oldest and largest private cancer center, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center has devoted more than 135 years to exceptional patient care, influential educational programs, and innovative research to discover more effective strategies to prevent, control and, ultimately, cure cancer. MSK is home to more than 20,000 physicians, scientists, nurses, and staff united by a relentless dedication to conquering cancer. Today, we are one of 52 National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers, with state-of-the-art science and technology supporting groundbreaking clinical studies, personalized treatment, and compassionate care for our patients. We also train the next generation of clinical and scientific leaders in oncology through our continually evolving educational programs, here and around the world. Year after year, we are ranked among the top two cancer hospitals in the country, consistently recognized for our expertise in adult and pediatric oncology specialties. www.mskcc.org.