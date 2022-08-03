Article title: Human skeletal muscle acetylcholine receptor gene expression in elderly males performing heavy resistance exercise

Authors: Casper Soendenbroe, Mette F. Heisterberg, Peter Schjerling, Michael Kjaer, Jesper L. Andersen, Abigail L. Mackey

From the authors: “Taken together, the results demonstrate for the first time that heavy resistance exercise has the capacity to perturb the expression of genes related to [neuromuscular junction] remodeling in healthy human skeletal muscle, although no change in the number of muscle fibers expressing [myosin heavy chain], nestin and [neural cell adhesion molecule] was observed.”

This study is highlighted as one of August’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.