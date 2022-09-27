WHAT: The Hackensack Meridian Center for Discovery and Innovation (HMH’s world renowned Research Center),  the HUMC 

Department of Urology and the HMH  Community Outreach Division are partnering on a  men’s health screening day. 

African American men are at an increased risk for developing prostate cancer over white men and other men of color. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, out of every 100 American men, about 13 will get prostate cancer during their lifetime, and about 2 to 3 men will die from prostate cancer. Black men are more than twice as likely to die from prostate cancer than other men and are also slightly more likely than white men to be diagnosed with advanced disease. Men who are at higher risk of prostate cancer, including African American men and  men with a family history, will benefit most from this  event. 

 All-time NY Giants great Harry Carson will be attending the event to give opening  remarks on the importance  of screenings. 

When:      October 1, 2022, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.    

Where:   Hackensack Civic Center

               215 State St.

                Hackensack, NJ  07601

