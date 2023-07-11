Menlo Micro announced on Tuesday plans to produce electronic switches in Tompkins County, a commitment worth tens of millions of dollars and promising dozens of new jobs in the area.

Krystyn Van Vliet, vice president for research and innovation at Cornell University, says this aligns well with Cornell’s commitments to the goals of the CHIPS and Science Act.

Van Vliet says:

“Cornell University looks forward to welcoming Menlo Micro as a new neighbor in Upstate New York’s research and innovation ecosystem. Menlo Micro’s plans for a new fab to produce electronic switches in Tompkins County represent terrific synergy with Cornell’s commitments to the research and workforce development goals of the CHIPS and Science Act.

“This move will help connect Menlo Micro experts to the innovative scientists, engineers, and technologists at Cornell’s unique semiconductor nanofabrication and materials characterization facilities in Ithaca.

“Cornell looks forward to strengthening research collaborations with Menlo Micro, as we grow the U.S. talent pipeline for advanced manufacturing.”