Newswise — For women going through menopause, getting a restful night’s sleep can be challenging. In fact, a 2024 survey from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine reveals that 50% of women aged 45-64 report sometimes, often, or always experiencing sleep disruption due to menopause. During World Menopause Awareness Month, the AASM encourages women to prioritize healthy sleep to promote optimal health and well-being.

“Navigating menopause can be difficult, especially when it affects your sleep,” said Dr. Fariha Abbasi-Feinberg, AASM spokesperson. “Common symptoms of menopause, such as hot flashes and night sweats, can make it hard for women to fall asleep and stay asleep. I recommend that those women who are not routinely getting enough sleep and are struggling with daytime consequences speak to their physician.”

Insufficient sleep contributes to the risk for several health concerns, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and obesity. Continual poor sleep can impair cognitive function, hinder concentration, cause headaches, and lead to mood swings. To support women during menopause in achieving better sleep, the AASM offers the following recommendations:

Consider cooling sheets and lightweight blankets – Sleeping with light layers that are easy to remove will help you to stay cool during the night.

– Sleeping with light layers that are easy to remove will help you to stay cool during the night. Avoid caffeine and alcohol – Caffeine and alcohol can worsen hot flashes, so try to avoid both close to bedtime.

– Caffeine and alcohol can worsen hot flashes, so try to avoid both close to bedtime. Keep a regular sleep schedule – Maintain a consistent sleep schedule by getting up at the same time every day.

– Maintain a consistent sleep schedule by getting up at the same time every day. Create a peaceful sleeping sanctuary – Keep outside noise and distractions to a minimum by making your bedroom quiet, dark, and a little bit cool – and only use the bed for sleeping, not working, watching TV or reading.

– Keep outside noise and distractions to a minimum by making your bedroom quiet, dark, and a little bit cool – and only use the bed for sleeping, not working, watching TV or reading. Follow a relaxing nightly routine – It’s essential to schedule time to help you unwind before bed. Consider developing a relaxing nightly routine, which may include reading, meditating, or taking a warm bath or shower.

“While prioritizing healthy sleep is essential for everyone, it becomes particularly critical for women trying to maneuver the unpredictable hormonal fluctuations of menopause,” Abbasi-Feinberg added.

View 2024 AASM Sleep Prioritization Survey results in the AASM newsroom. To learn more about the importance of healthy sleep, visit SleepEducation.org.

About the Survey

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine commissioned an online survey of 2,006 adults in the U.S. The overall margin of error fell within +/- 2 percentage points with a confidence interval of 95 percent. Fieldwork took place between May 16-24, 2024. Atomik Research is an independent market research agency.

About the American Academy of Sleep Medicine

Established in 1975, the AASM advances sleep care and enhances sleep health to improve lives. The AASM has a combined membership of 12,000 accredited sleep centers and individuals, including physicians, scientists and other health care professionals who care for patients with sleep disorders. As the leader in the sleep field, the AASM sets standards and promotes excellence in sleep medicine health care, education and research (aasm.org).