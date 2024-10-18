Newswise — Menopause still carries taboos despite it being such a common part of life, but discussing it helps inform people about their health and potential risks as they go through this stage of life. New research is pointing to how physical activity and great eating habits help improve body and brain health for people going through menopause, ensuring the best quality of life for people at all stages.

On World Menopause Day, CIHR-funded researchers are available to discuss their research on…

Claudine Gauthier can discuss the risks of cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attacks or strokes, that increase during and after menopause.

Alexandre Fisette is available to discuss the increased chances of developing mood disorders or weight gain associated with menopause.