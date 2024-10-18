Newswise — Menopause still carries taboos despite it being such a common part of life, but  discussing it helps inform people about their health and potential risks as they go through this stage of life. New research is pointing to how physical activity and great eating habits help improve body and brain health for people going through menopause, ensuring the best quality of life for people at all stages.

On World Menopause Day, CIHR-funded researchers are available to discuss their research on…

  • Claudine Gauthier can discuss the risks of cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attacks or strokes, that increase during and after menopause.
  • Alexandre Fisette is available to discuss the increased chances of developing mood disorders or weight gain associated with menopause.
  • Cindy Barha can discuss her research on the impact of exercise on perimenopause and menopause and how it’s beneficial to women’s brain health.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details

Article Multimedia

Newswise: Menopause on the Mind: How Menopause Changes Our Bodies and Brains

Credit:

Caption: Dr. Cindy Barha

Newswise: Menopause on the Mind: How Menopause Changes Our Bodies and Brains

Credit:

Caption: Dr. Alexandre Fisette

Newswise: Menopause on the Mind: How Menopause Changes Our Bodies and Brains

Credit:

Caption: Dr. Claudine Gauthier

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Fertility Women's Health
KEYWORDS
Menopause Quality Of Life Women's Health
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY