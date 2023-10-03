Research Alert

Newswise — Article title: The impact of natural menstrual cycle and oral contraceptive pill phase on substrate oxidation during rest and acute submaximal aerobic exercise

Authors: Jennifer S. Williams, Jenna C. Stone, Zaryan Masood, William Bostad, Martin J. Gibala, Maureen J. MacDonald

From the authors: “This study was the first to examine the influence of [natural menstrual cycle] and two generations of [oral contraceptive pill] on substrate oxidation during rest and acute submaximal aerobic exercise.”

This study is highlighted as one of October’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: Journal of Applied Physiology

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Journal of Applied Physiology

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
Exercise and Fitness Women's Health All Journal News
KEYWORDS
Physiology sex as a biological variable Menstrual Cycle Exercise
View All Latest News

Recommended For You