Newswise — Irvine, CA - (January 21, 2021) The UCI Paul Merage School of Business climbed in The Economist’s 2021 Which MBA rankings for Full-Time MBA programs, reaching #25 domestically and #40 internationally.

"This announcement reflects our commitment to providing world-class business education for today’s digitally-driven world,” said Dean Ian O. Williamson. “Cutting-edge research, dedicated faculty and staff, engaged alumni and passionate community partners have all contributed to the growing prestige of our School.”

Among universities worldwide, the Full-Time MBA program was also ranked 13th for the percentage increase in alumni salaries.

The Merage School continues to deliver valuable business education throughout the pandemic, quickly pivoting to online delivery.

“Our extraordinary MBA students are learning how technology continues to disrupt every industry—lessons that are particularly important throughout the pandemic,” said Taylor Martini, executive director of the Full-Time MBA Program. “Our unique program, strong career services and digital expertise continues to attract talented students from diverse backgrounds.”

The Economist’s rankings are based on student and alumni surveys and school data.

About The Paul Merage School of Business

The Paul Merage School of Business at UC Irvine offers four dynamic MBA programs – plus PhD, specialty masters and undergraduate business degrees – that prepare business leaders for our digitally driven world. Through our programs, students acquire the exceptional ability to grow their organizations through strategic innovation, analytical decision-making, digital information technology and collaborative execution. While the Merage School is relatively young, it has quickly grown to rank consistently among the top five percent of all business programs worldwide through exceptional student recruitment, world-class faculty, a strong alumni network and close relationships with both individual business executives and global corporations. Additional information is available at merage.uci.edu.

###

Irvine, CA - (January 21, 2021) - The UCI Paul Merage School of Business climbed in The Economist’s 2021 Which MBA rankings for Full-Time MBA programs, reaching #25 domestically and #40 internationally. "This announcement reflects our commitment to providing world-class business education for today’s digitally-driven world,” said Dean Ian O. Williamson. “Cutting-edge research, dedicated faculty and staff, engaged alumni and passionate community partners have all contributed to the growing prestige of our School.” Among universities worldwide, the Full-Time MBA program was also ranked 13th for the percentage increase in alumni salaries. The Merage School continues to deliver valuable business education throughout the pandemic, quickly pivoting to online delivery. “Our extraordinary MBA students are learning how technology continues to disrupt every industry—lessons that are particularly important throughout the pandemic,” said Taylor Martini, executive director of the Full-Time MBA Program. “Our unique program, strong career services and digital expertise continues to attract talented students from diverse backgrounds.” The Economist’s rankings are based on student and alumni surveys and school data. About The Paul Merage School of Business The Paul Merage School of Business at UC Irvine offers four dynamic MBA programs – plus PhD, specialty masters and undergraduate business degrees – that prepare business leaders for our digitally driven world. Through our programs, students acquire the exceptional ability to grow their organizations through strategic innovation, analytical decision-making, digital information technology and collaborative execution. While the Merage School is relatively young, it has quickly grown to rank consistently among the top five percent of all business programs worldwide through exceptional student recruitment, world-class faculty, a strong alumni network and close relationships with both individual business executives and global corporations. Additional information is available at merage.uci.edu. ###