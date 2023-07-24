Newswise — (Hunt Valley, MD) – As part of Mercy Health Services’ ongoing efforts to expand the reach of the 149-year Sisters of Mercy tradition of quality health care, Mercy has officially opened Mercy Personal Physicians at Hunt Valley.

Located in the Ashland Market Shopping Center at 11121 York Road in Cockeysville, Mercy Personal Physicians at Hunt Valley is a comprehensive, one-stop, medical facility featuring primary care, specialized physician care, and a variety of diagnostic and laboratory services.

According to Dr. George Lowe, Medical Director for Maryland Family Care, the new 22,000 square foot health care site will serve the patients and families of northern Baltimore County, including Cockeysville, Hunt Valley, Hereford, and Sparks, as well as those residing in Southern Pennsylvania. More than 25,000 primary care and specialist patient visits are expected per year.

“Mercy Personal Physicians at Hunt Valley is the latest addition to Mercy’s efforts to ‘ring the beltway’ with community health centers,” Dr. Lowe said. The free-standing Hunt Valley facility now joins Mercy’s network of primary/specialty care satellites in Glen Burnie, Lutherville, Overlea, Reisterstown, Columbia, MD, and Mercy Personal Physicians Downtown and in Canton.

The Hunt Valley location will host 10 primary care providers as well as specialists in fields of general surgery, gynecology, endocrinology, interventional pain medicine, orthopedics, plastic and reconstructive surgery, spine care, and sports medicine.

The new site currently covers approximately 12,000 square feet, and features 23 exam rooms supporting the primary care and specialist providers, x-ray and laboratory services including a dedicated infectious disease testing clinic, etc. There is additional space for future growth.

Primary care physician Dr. Robert Boughan serves as the site’s medical director, in addition to his role as medical director for Mercy Personal Physicians at Lutherville.

“The Mercy Personal Physician facilities at Lutherville and Hunt Valley are ‘sister sites’. Less than five miles apart, these two locations offer patients easy access to an even larger number of services and medical experts,” Dr. Boughan said. Online direct patient appointment scheduling is available at both locations, and the Hunt Valley site also offers a dedicated entrance for patients who may require specialized testing and assessments.

Founded in 1874, Mercy Medical Center is a Catholic health care facility, sponsored by the Sisters of Mercy, as well as a teaching hospital for the University of Maryland School of Medicine. Located in downtown Baltimore at 345 St. Paul Place, Mercy is part of Mercy Health Services, Inc., which also includes Stella Maris, Central Maryland's largest long-term/geriatric care facility located in Timonium, MD, as well as a network of community health centers.

For more information, visit Mercy online at www.mdmercy.com or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.

-30-