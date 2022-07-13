Newswise — (Baltimore, MD) -- Kevin M. Audlin, M.D., Director of both The Gynecology Center and The Endometriosis Center at Mercy Medical Center, and Latasha N. Murphy, M.D., a skilled gynecologist and surgeon with the Mercy GYN center, appear together as guests of the hospital’s ongoing talk show series, “Medoscopy,” airing on Facebook Watch, Wed.-Thurs., July 27th and 28th at 5:30 p.m. (www.facebook.com/MercyMedicalCenter).

A 30-minute pre-taped program that explores the background and lives of Mercy clinicians, patients and others, Medoscopy was launched in spring 2021 and airs in two 15-minute segments. To view past episodes, visit the Medoscopy playlist on the Mercy Medical Center YOUTUBE channel.

In this latest installment, Drs. Audlin and Murphy discuss their mutual experience as gynecologists in Baltimore, with a special focus on their work in the diagnosis and treatment of uterine fibroids and endometriosis.

In addition, Dr. Audlin touches on his family’s interest in Washington Capitals hockey, his love of history, and earlier aspirations to become a U.S. Air Force jet pilot.

Dr. Murphy explored her interest in playing sports, ranging from basketball to track, rugby, and martial arts, the latter she has begun to share with the eldest of her two sons.

Dr. Audlin has presented his surgical techniques and endometriosis findings at many national and international conferences. He also serves as Director of the Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery Fellowship Program at Mercy.

Dr. Murphy is experienced in performing diagnostic procedures, such as colposcopy, to help determine an accurate diagnosis. She has advanced training in minimally invasive gynecologic surgery, including robotic surgery, for endometriosis and other conditions of the female genital tract.

Medoscopy is filmed on the campus of Mercy Medical Center in downtown Baltimore with video, sound, and lighting by Zinnia Film.

