Newswise — (Baltimore, MD) -- Mercy Medical Center has achieved the Healthgrades 2021 Outstanding Patient Experience Award™, Dr. David N. Maine, President and CEO of Mercy Health Services, has announced. Mercy was one of only three hospitals in Maryland to be so honored.

This distinction recognizes Mercy as being among the top 15 percent of hospitals nationwide for patient experience, according to Healthgrades. Healthgrades, is a nationally recognized organization that provides information about physicians, hospitals and health care providers, amassing information regarding more than 3 million U.S. health care providers.

“For nearly 150 years, Mercy has remained true to the mission of the Sisters of Mercy, delivering quality care in a compassionate setting to patients, no matter their economic or social condition,” Dr. Maine said. “This award reflects the dedication of our doctors, nurses, and all our staff to fulfilling this mission, each and every day.”

Healthgrades evaluated 3,297 hospitals that submitted at least 100 patient experience surveys to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), covering admissions January-December 2019. Of those hospitals evaluated, 417 hospitals outperformed their peers—based on their patients’ responses—and achieved the Healthgrades 2021 Outstanding Patient Experience Award.

To perform this analysis, Healthgrades applied a scoring methodology to 10 patient experience measures, using data collected from a 29-question experience survey from the hospital’s own patients. The survey questions focus on patients’ perspectives of the care they receive in a hospital, ranging from cleanliness and noise levels in patient rooms, to factors such as provider communication and responsiveness to patients’ needs. The measures also include whether a patient would recommend the hospital to friends or family, as well as their overall rating of the hospital.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic Mercy’s commitment to patients was made manifest through a variety of initiatives including a robust program of COVID-19 testing and treatment, construction of a new acute care wing to care for COVID-19 patients, accelerating the timetable for the hospital’s integrated telemedicine initiatives, and implementing a vaccination program for the community.

“The recipients of the Healthgrades 2021 Outstanding Patient Experience Award have consistently put patient experience front and center and have made it a priority within their organization,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Healthgrades. “We commend these hospitals for their long-standing commitment to providing an exceptional patient experience, while ensuring the health and safety of their patients.”

In addition to the Outstanding Patient Experience Award, Mercy has also received the following Hospital Quality Awards from Healthgrades:

America's 250 Best Hospitals Award™ (2021, 2020)

Top 5% in the nation for consistently delivering clinical quality

America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement Award™ (2021, 2020)

Superior clinical outcomes in knee and hip replacement

America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery Award™ (2021, 2020, 2019, 2018)

Superior clinical outcomes in back and neck surgery, spinal fusion, hip fracture treatment, hip replacement, and total knee replacement

America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Spine Surgery Award™ (2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017)

Superior clinical outcomes in back and neck surgeries and spinal fusion procedures

Gynecologic Surgery Excellence Award™ (2019, 2018)

Superior clinical outcomes in gynecological surgery

Joint Replacement Excellence Award™ (2021, 2020, 2019)

Superior clinical outcomes in knee and hip replacement

Founded in 1874 in downtown Baltimore by the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center is a university-affiliated Catholic medical institution with a national reputation for women’s health care, cancer, digestive health and liver disease, and orthopedics. Mercy is home to the acclaimed Weinberg Center for Women’s Health and Medicine and the $400+ million Mary Catherine Bunting Center. For more information, visit Mercy at www.mdmercy.com, MDMercyMedia on FACEBOOK and TWITTER or call 1-800-M.D.-MERCY.