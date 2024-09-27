Newswise — (Baltimore, Maryland) -- Mercy Medical Center is celebrating, as the nearly 150-year-old hospital recognizes the 30th anniversary of The Weinberg Center for Women’s Health & Medicine. The Center first opened on September 23, 1994 with ceremonies led by CBS-TV 60 Minutes anchor/reporter Leslie Stahl.

The Center’s offerings were originally scattered throughout the Mercy campus. The Center would find a new home under a single roof in 2003, as Mercy cut the ribbon on a state-of-the-art, six-floor facility—The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Center at Mercy at 227 St. Paul Place—opening on time and within budget thanks to donations including a $10 million gift from The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation. Today, Mercy’s Weinberg Center hosts many of Mercy’s premier Centers of Excellence, including breast care, gynecology, gynecologic oncology, plastic and reconstructive surgery, mammography and radiation oncology services.

“Thirty years ago, we embarked upon an effort that would have enormous ramifications for the future of Mercy. A Gallup survey was commissioned, and Mercy medical and executive staff toured hospitals nationwide to identify how best to enhance our women’s services. The result was the Center for Women’s Health and Medicine. As then, Mercy continues to advocate for women’s needs in body, mind and spirit. Through the Women’s Center, we see the fulfillment of the mission of the Sisters of Mercy, each and every day,” said Dr. David N. Maine, President and CEO, Mercy Health Services, Mercy Medical Center.

“It’s been a privilege to be part of Mercy’s growth into a nationally recognized institution for women’s health care. Working with my colleagues, like nationally acclaimed physicians breast reconstruction surgeon Dr. Bernie Chang and gynecologic oncologists Dr. Neil B. Rosenshein and Dr. Dwight Im, I am gratified to think of the many Women’s Center patients who have been cared for by these and other dedicated and talented doctors and other medical providers, here at Mercy over the years,” said Neil B. Friedman, M.D., FACS, Medical Director of The Weinberg Center for Women’s Health & Medicine at Mercy, and Director of the Hoffberger Breast Center at Mercy.

In tandem with the opening of the Women’s Center, Mercy partnered with WBAL-TV11 to air the weekly “Woman’s Doctor” program, providing “important health education on all manner of women’s health-related topics, from breast and ovarian cancer, gynecologic issues like endometriosis and much more. Education is still our most important tool to encourage women to seek treatment and become their own advocates for their health,” Dr. Friedman added.

“What began three decades ago in downtown Baltimore now reaches throughout the mid-Atlantic region. Mercy’s Women’s Center providers see patients across the state, and through our growing network of primary- and specialty-care centers that ring the Beltway, on the Eastern Shore, and even into West Virginia,” Dr. Maine said.

Founded in 1874 by The Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center is a university-affiliated Catholic hospital with a national reputation for women's health, orthopedics, digestive health, and more. Mercy is home to the acclaimed Weinberg Center for Women's Health & Medicine, and the $400+ million, 20-story Mary Catherine Bunting Center.

