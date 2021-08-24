Newswise — (Baltimore, MD) – Mercy Medical Center has been named a 5-star recipient for Vaginal Deliveries for four years in a row (2018-2021), as recognized by Healthgrades, the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems.

Part of Healthgrades 2021 Women’s Care Ratings and Awards, this 5-star recognition indicates that Mercy’s clinical outcomes for vaginal deliveries are statistically significantly better than expected.

“Mercy Medical Center is nationally recognized for women’s health care, including maternal care services,” said Dr. David Maine, President and CEO, Mercy Health Services. “To receive this 5-star rating is further evidence of Mercy’s achievement in delivering quality health care services to our patients.”

Healthgrades analyzed all-payer state data for 16 states for years 2017 through 2019. Healthgrades found that there is a significant variation in hospital quality between those that have received 5-stars and those that have not. For example, from 2017 through 2019, women having a Vaginal Delivery in hospitals rated 5-stars have, on average, a 43.6% lower risk of experiencing a complication while in the hospital than if they were treated by hospitals rated 1-star.

“Hospital quality has never been more important, and consumers are becoming more aware of the importance of researching where they receive care before they visit a hospital for a specific procedure or condition,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Healthgrades. “Hospitals that receive a Healthgrades 5-star rating for vaginal delivery demonstrate exceptional outcomes and their ability to provide quality care for patients.”

“Mercy delivers more babies than any other hospital in Baltimore City. The fact that Mercy has been recognized for four straight years in vaginal deliveries is further evidence of Mercy’s leadership role in maternity services, providing top quality care to the community,” said Dr. Robert Atlas, OB/GYN, Chair of Obstetrics & Gynecology at Mercy Medical Center.

Healthgrades recognizes a hospital’s quality achievements for cohort-specific performance, specialty area performance, and overall clinical quality. Individual procedure or condition cohorts are designated as 5-star (statistically significantly better than expected), 3-star (not statistically different from expected) and 1-star (statistically significantly worse than expected).

Founded in 1874 in downtown Baltimore by the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center is a 183-licensed bed acute care university-affiliated teaching hospital and home to The Family Childbirth & Children's Center at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore is a family-centered facility for expectant mothers, newborn babies, pediatric patients, families and visitors, located within Mercy's award-winning Mary Catherine Bunting Center.