Newswise — (Oct. 29, 2021 / Baltimore, MD) – Mercy Medical Center is one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Surgical Care according to new research released by Healthgrades, the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems. Every year, Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance at nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide for 31 of the most common inpatient procedures and conditions.*

The hospitals that have achieved Healthgrades America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Surgical Care have demonstrated exceptional quality of care. For example, from 2018-2020, patients treated at hospitals receiving this award have on average a 34% lower risk of experiencing a complication or dying while in the hospital than if they were treated in facilities that did not receive the award.*

Additionally, from 2018-2020, patients treated at hospitals which did not receive the America's 50 Best Hospitals for Surgical Care Award are on average 1.52 times more likely to experience one or more complications or die in the hospital than if they were treated at hospitals that did receive the award.*

“Consumers can feel confident in the America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Surgical Care for their commitment to quality care and exceptional outcomes. The recognition helps provide peace of mind when selecting a place for care,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Data Science at Healthgrades.

“At Mercy, it has always been our mission to provide quality care in a compassionate setting. This award is further evidence of Mercy’s commitment to this mission, and reflective of the great skill and dedication of our staff to care for our patients,” said David Maine, M.D., President and CEO, Mercy Health Services, Mercy Medical Center.

Mercy Medical Center has also been recognized for the following clinical achievements:

One of Healthgrades America's 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement™ for 3 Years in a Row (2020-2022)

One of Healthgrades America's 100 Best Hospitals for Spine Surgery™ for 6 Years in a Row (2017-2022)

Recipient of the Healthgrades Orthopedic Surgery Excellence Award™ for 7 Years in a Row (2016-2022)

Recipient of the Healthgrades Joint Replacement Excellence Award™ for 4 Years in a Row (2019-2022)

Recipient of the Healthgrades 2022 Surgical Care Excellence Award™

S. News & World Report “High Performing Hospital” for Hip and Knee Replacement

5-Star Overall Hospital Rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for quality of care

“A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction for Mercy’s efforts to protect patients from harm and provide safer health

For its analysis, Healthgrades evaluated approximately 45 million Medicare inpatient records for nearly 4,500 short-term acute care hospitals nationwide to assess hospital performance in 31 common conditions and procedures and evaluated outcomes in appendectomy and bariatric surgery using all-payer data provided by 16 states. Healthgrades recognizes a hospital’s quality achievements for cohort-specific performance, specialty area performance, and overall clinical quality. Individual procedure or condition cohorts are designated as 5-star (statistically significantly better than expected), 3-star (not statistically different from expected), and 1-star (statistically significantly worse than expected).

Founded in 1874 by the Sisters of Mercy in downtown Baltimore, Maryland, Mercy Medical Center is a university-affiliated, Catholic hospital with a national reputation for women’s health, orthopedics, surgical oncology, and other medical disciplines. Mercy is home to the nationally renowned Weinberg Center for Women’s Health and Medicine, and the 20-story, +$400 million Mary Catherine Bunting Center. For more information, visit Mercy online at www.mdmercy.com; MDMercyMedia on Facebook and Twitter, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.

* Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for years 2018 through 2020 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only. For appendectomy and bariatric surgery, Healthgrades used inpatient data from 16 states that provide all-payer data for years 2017 through 2019. Due to the highly variable impact of the pandemic on hospital outcomes, Healthgrades made the decision to exclude cases with a COVID-19 diagnosis from the 2020 data in order to preserve the statistical integrity of our models and fairly evaluate clinical outcomes at all hospitals. To view the complete methodology, please visit: https://www.healthgrades.com/quality/ratings-awards/methodology