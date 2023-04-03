Newswise — (Baltimore, MD) – Mercy Medical Center has announced that it has been named to Newsweek’s America’s Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. The list was published online at Newsweek.com and will be featured in the following print edition of Newsweek magazine.

The Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2023 were identified based on a sample of approximately 25,000 U.S. residents who rated companies they know in terms of three main public pillars of trust: customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust. A total of 95,000 evaluations were submitted. All companies headquartered in the US with a revenue over $500 million were considered in the study.

Additionally, all companies that were involved in any recent scandals or lawsuits relevant to a dimension of trust were excluded from the analysis. The top 700 Most Trustworthy Companies across 23 industries have been chosen based on a holistic approach to evaluating trust. “The Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2023 title reinforces Mercy’s reputation as an institution that is performing exceedingly well on a national level,” said Dr. David N. Maine, President and CEO, Mercy Health Services, Mercy Medical Center.

The honor is the second to be bestowed upon Mercy in recent weeks as Newsweek also named Mercy one of “America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women in 2023” earlier this month.

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has delivered high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for more than 90 years.

Founded in 1874 by the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center is located in downtown Baltimore City, about six blocks from Baltimore's famed Inner Harbor. A university-affiliated teaching facility, Mercy is a Catholic hospital with a national reputation for women's health care, orthopedics, and other specialties. Mercy is home to the renowned Weinberg Center for Women's Health & Medicine, and the $400+ million Mary Catherine Bunting Center.