Newswise — (Baltimore, MD) -- Twelve Mercy Medical Center nurses have been recognized as among “the best of the best” in the region by Baltimore magazine’s 8th annual “Excellence in Nursing Awards” survey, May 2022 issue.

The survey attracted hundreds of nominations covering 19 different specialties over a 9-month period. Nominations were reviewed by a panel of nurse advisors (including Mercy’s clinical director of nursing, Donna Disney) who helped determine the winners. From Mercy, the following nurses were recognized:

Anthony Marzocchi, BSN, RN– Emergency Department

Antonio Megino, RN – Operating Room

Cynthia Morris, BSN, RN - Oncology

Dina A. Krenzischek, PhD, RN, CPAN, FAAN, FASPAN - Research

Isatu "Fatima" Bah, MSN, RN – Management/Nurse Executives

Kimberly Wade, BSN, RN, CNOR – Operating Room

LaChele Hazell, MSN, RN - Educator

Maria Petela – Medical-Surgical Nursing

Molly Bass, RN, C-EFM – Women’s Health

Shantelle Mobley, MSN, RN – Medical-Surgical Nursing

Stacey Brull, DNP, RN, NE-BC – Management/Nurse Executives

Susan Finlayson, DNP, RN, NE-BC – Management/Nurse Executives

The magazine “solicited nominations from peers, supervisors, and patients of registered nurses, both in and out of hospitals, who represent the finest in their field.”

“Mercy nurses have long been recognized for their expertise, leadership, and compassionate care. They are truly rock stars, and so very deserving of this recognition,” said Dr. David Maine, President and CEO, Mercy Health Services.

Mercy RNs are committed to staying at the forefront of nursing excellence to provide the best care possible for patients. Mercy nurses enhance their clinical practice skills via such programs as the Clinical Advancement Program and OR Nurse Residency Program. Mercy has nearly 250 nurses nationally certified in specialty care areas such as critical care, oncology, orthopedics, OR and inpatient obstetrics.

Mercy’s achievement in nursing is further evidenced by earning the coveted Magnet recognition. Magnet Designation is a national standard for nursing excellence awarded by the American Nurses Credentialing Center and one of the most prestigious nursing awards in the United States.

Mercy was recognized earlier this year by Healthcom Media, the publisher of American Nurse, the peer-reviewed journal of the American Nurses Association, as top winner of the 2022 All-Pro Nursing Team Award, presented to the hospital’s Emergency Department team.

Additional Mercy nursing awards and accreditations include:

Forum for Shared Governance Accreditation — This accreditation recognizes Mercy’s commitment to nurse involvement in making decisions that impact clinical practice, quality improvement and professional development. Increased engagement through shared governance contributes to greater job satisfaction, outstanding patient experience and excellent clinical care.

— This accreditation recognizes Mercy’s commitment to nurse involvement in making decisions that impact clinical practice, quality improvement and professional development. Increased engagement through shared governance contributes to greater job satisfaction, outstanding patient experience and excellent clinical care. Best Hospital in Maryland for Nurses — Mercy has been named the #1 Best Hospital in Maryland for Nurses by Nurse.org, a nursing career website. The organization analyzed surveys from nurses in hospitals across Maryland to determine the results.

— Mercy has been named the #1 Best Hospital in Maryland for Nurses by Nurse.org, a nursing career website. The organization analyzed surveys from nurses in hospitals across Maryland to determine the results. 30 Most Nurse-Friendly Hospitals— Mercy has been recognized as one of the Top Nurse-Friendly Hospitals in the nation by TopRNtoBSN.com, citing Nursing Excellence awards, an atmosphere of teamwork and mentoring and an attractive benefits package.

Founded in 1874 by the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center is a university-affiliated hospital with a national reputation for women’s health care. For more information about Mercy, visit http://www.mdmercy.com and MDMercyMedia on FACEBOOK and TWITTER.

-30-