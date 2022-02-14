Newswise — (Baltimore, MD) – Mercy Medical Center has been ranked as one of the top 500 midsize employers (1,000-5,000 employees) in the United States for 2022 by Forbes magazine, a leading national business publication. Forbes similarly recognized Mercy in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Mercy is the only health care organization in Maryland to make the midsize list this year, and only one of three Baltimore-area medical facilities named among both large (over 5,000 employees) and midsize employers.

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to compile the list by surveying 60,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. Participants were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family, and to nominate organizations other than their own. The final list ranks the 500 midsize employers that received the most recommendations.

According to Dr. David Maine, President and CEO, Mercy Health Services, Mercy Medical Center, the Forbes ranking is the latest in a number of honors the 147-year-old Catholic hospital continues to receive, including recognition from U.S. News and World Report for a variety of clinical specialties; a 5-Star Overall Hospital Rating, the highest possible, from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS); an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing Mercy’s achievements protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care, and ranking by Healthgrades as one top 250 hospitals in America.

“We’re very proud to learn that Mercy has received this accolade for the fourth time from nationally recognized Forbes magazine. It is part of our mission at Mercy to empower our employees and provide them with opportunities to grow and acquire new skills which they use to provide exceptional care to our patients each and every day,” Dr. Maine said.

Founded in 1874 by The Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center is a university-affiliated Catholic hospital with a national reputation for women’s health and orthopedics. Mercy is home to the acclaimed Weinberg Center for Women’s Health & Medicine, and the $400+ million, 20-story Mary Catherine Bunting Center. For more information about Mercy, visit www.mdmercy.com, MDMercyMedia on FACEBOOK and TWITTER, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.