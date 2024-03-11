Newswise — (Frederick, MD – March 11th, 2024) – As part of Mercy Health Services/Mercy Medical Center’s ongoing efforts to expand health care services throughout Maryland, several Mercy digestive health, liver, obesity and GI cancer specialists will see patients in collaboration with Frederick Gastroenterology Associates (FGA), Paul J. Thuluvath, M.D., Chief, Division of Gastroenterology at Mercy and Medical Director for The Melissa L. Posner Institute for Digestive Health & Liver Disease at Mercy, has announced.

“Frederick Gastroenterology Associates has a long-standing reputation for providing the people of Frederick with state-of-the-art care. We are extremely pleased to be able to align with the Frederick group to expand health care services to the region,” Dr. Thuluvath said.

“The physicians at Mercy have provided excellent tertiary gastrointestinal care for many of our patients for years. The Mercy organization is helping our patients by having this high level of expertise in our office,” said Ali Husain, M.D. “On behalf of myself and my colleagues at Frederick Gastroenterology Associates, we are delighted to welcome Mercy’s physicians to provide their compassionate care locally.”

Frederick Gastroenterology Associates is located at Conley Corporate Center Building 3, 7109 Guilford Drive, Suite 300 in Frederick, MD. The practice is limited to adult Gastroenterology, a subspecialty of Internal Medicine involving diseases of the esophagus, stomach, small intestine, colon, liver, gallbladder and pancreas.

The following members of Mercy Medical Center’s clinical staff will see patients on select days:

Paul J. Thuluvath, M.D., leader of Mercy’s Center for Liver and Hepatobiliary Diseases, provides patients with pioneering treatments and advanced technology to help them manage their illness. He is a recognized national and international authority in liver and biliary diseases and dedicated to medical research and clinical trials that are advancing treatment possibilities for patients.

Debashish Bose, M.D., PhD, FACS, serves as Medical Director of Surgical Oncology at Mercy and The Center for Hepatobiliary Disease at Mercy. An experienced, well-respected surgeon, he is Board Certified in General Surgery and offers particular expertise in advanced surgical techniques for pancreatic cancer and liver cancer.

Rohan Mandaliya, M.D., is a Board Certified gastroenterologist and Director of The Center for Comprehensive Pancreatic Care at The Melissa L. Posner Institute for Digestive Health and Liver Disease at Mercy in Baltimore, Maryland.

Bryan Curtin, M.D., MHSc, is Board Certified gastroenterologist and Director of The Center for Neurogastroenterology and GI Motility at The Melissa L. Posner Institute for Digestive Health & Liver Disease at Mercy in Baltimore, Maryland. Dr. Curtin provides diagnosis and treatment for patients with common and complex digestive health conditions including chronic abdominal pain, GI bleeding, bowel disorders, gastric cancer and GI motility disorders.

Kuldeep Singh, M.D., FACS, MBA, FASMBS, a top weight loss surgeon in Maryland, serves as Director of The Maryland Bariatric Center at Mercy, located on the Mercy Downtown campus in Baltimore, Maryland. Board Certified general surgeon and obesity medicine, Dr. Singh is Fellowship trained in Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery and Bariatric Surgery.

To make an appointment with Dr. Thuluvath, Dr. Mandaliya or Dr. Curtin, please call 410-332-9356. For Dr. Singh, 410-332-9528. For Dr. Bose, 410-332-9294.

Preparing to celebrate its 150th anniversary in November 2024, Mercy Medical Center is a Catholic hospital in Baltimore City which offers primary care and specialist locations in Canton, Columbia, Ellicott City, Glen Burnie, Hunt Valley, Lutherville, Manchester, Overlea and Reisterstown. Recognized for Centers of Excellence in Women’s Health & Medicine, Orthopedics, Cancer, Digestive Health & Liver Disease and more, Mercy includes many physicians named among Baltimore’s best doctors. For more information about Mercy, visit www.mdmercy.com, MDMercyMedia on Facebook and Twitter(X), www.youtube.com/mmcbaltimore, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.

PHOTO: Dr. Paul J. Thuluvath, Chief, Division of Gastroenterology, Medical Director, The Melissa L. Posner Institute for Digestive Health and Liver Disease at Mercy Medical Center