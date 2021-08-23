Newswise — The Family Childbirth & Children’s Center at Mercy Medical Center has earned re-designation as a Level III Perinatal Center by the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems (MIEMSS).

Level III perinatal care is provided by hospitals caring for high-risk mothers and newborns, as well as women requiring care normally provided at level I and level II perinatal care services. These hospitals, like Mercy, operate NICU's and can receive transports from other hospitals.

A family-centered facility for expectant mothers, newborn babies, pediatric patients, families and visitors, located within Mercy’s Mary Catherine Bunting Center, The Family Childbirth & Children's Center includes a team of OB-GYNs and pediatricians focused on complete care for children, newborns and new moms.

The 5-year designation is the result of Mercy’s strict adherence to numerous standards set forth in Maryland’s Emergency Medical Services regulatory framework including, overall Obstetrical Unit and Neonatal Unit capabilities, the presence of key providers and professionals, certain technology, lab and imaging capabilities, education programs, multi-disciplinary quality improvement programs, and much more. The designation demonstrates Mercy’s commitment and capability to provide complex obstetrical care and neonatal care.

“On behalf of myself, the Sisters of Mercy, and the entire Mercy family, I extend our thanks to the physicians, nurses, and staff of Family Childbirth & Children’s Center and our quality team for their hard work in achieving the Level III Perinatal Center redesignation. Your continuing commitment to quality enables Mercy to further its mission of providing excellent clinical services within a community of compassionate care,” said David N. Maine, M.D., President and CEO, Mercy Health Services, Mercy Medical Center.

