Newswise — (Baltimore, MD) – Mercy Medical Center has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals” rankings for 2021-2022. Mercy was rated as High Performing in Hip Replacement, Knee Replacement, Back Surgery (Spinal Fusion) and Colon Cancer Surgery. The High Performing rating is in recognition of care that was significantly better than the national average, as measured by factors such as patient outcomes.

“Given the challenges of the last year in responding to the COVID-19 crisis, it is particularly gratifying to recognize Mercy’s inclusion in U.S. News’ annual ‘Best Hospitals’ edition. Congratulations to our physicians, providers and staff in Orthopedics and Joint Replacement, The Maryland Spine Center, The Minimally Invasive Brain and Spine Center, and The Institute for Digestive Health and Liver Disease,” said Dr. David Maine, President and CEO of Mercy Health Services, Mercy Medical Center.

In addition to this honor, Mercy recently re-earned Magnet certification for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). Mercy was awarded the “Outstanding Patient Experience Award” for 2021 by Healthgrades; received an “A” grade in the spring 2021 national Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade; and was bestowed the Gold Beacon Award for Excellence from the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN).

For the 2021-22 rankings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,750 medical centers nationwide in 17 procedures and conditions. Fewer than a third of all hospitals received any high-performing rating, and only 11 earned this rating in all procedures and conditions. The state and metro area rankings recognize hospitals that received high performing ratings across multiple areas of care.

“This year’s expanded report from U.S. News includes new ratings for important procedures and conditions to help each patient pick the right hospital for the type of care they need,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. “Hospitals faced incredible challenges this past year, and the best of them have provided great care throughout the pandemic and continue to offer excellent care today.”

The U.S. News Procedures & Conditions methodology is based entirely on objective measures of quality such as risk-adjusted outcome rates, volume, quality of nursing and other care-related indicators. The Procedures & Conditions ratings were produced by U.S. News analysts. For more information about the 2021-22 rankings and ratings, please visit the FAQ.

Founded in 1874 by The Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center is a university-affiliated Catholic hospital with a national reputation for women's health and orthopedics.

