Newswise — (Baltimore, MD – August 1st, 2023) – Mercy Medical Center has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals” rankings for 2023-2024. Among Adult Specialties, National Rankings, Mercy was rated as High Performing in Orthopedics. In Common Adult Procedures and Condition Ratings, Mercy earned High Performing status in Hip Replacement and Knee Replacement, as well as Colon Cancer Surgery.

U.S. News’ Best Hospitals evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 21 procedures and conditions. Fewer than a third of all hospitals received any high-performing rating. An overall rating of high performing indicates a hospital was significantly better than the national average in a given procedure or condition.

“We are pleased to once again to be included in in U.S. News’ annual ‘Best Hospitals’ edition. Our doctors, nurses, and support staff in Orthopedics and Joint Replacement, The Institute for Digestive Health and Liver Disease, and all those clinical divisions deserve enormous credit for their efforts in earning this ranking, as Mercy delivers excellent care in a compassionate setting,” said Dr. David Maine, President and CEO of Mercy Health Services, Mercy Medical Center.

Dr. Maine noted that this recognition by U.S. News follows a number of recent accolades for the 149-year-old Catholic hospital, including being named one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Surgical Care according to research released by Healthgrades, the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems. Mercy was also named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women in 2023 by Newsweek.

The Best Hospitals Specialty rankings and Procedures & Conditions methodologies factor objective measures such as risk-adjusted mortality rates, patient experience, level of nursing care and how successfully each hospital helps patients get back home.

“For 34 years, U.S. News has provided data-informed rankings to help patients and their doctors find the best hospital to treat their illness or condition,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “Fewer than half of evaluated hospitals earned any High Performing rating. Hospitals that are High Performing have excelled in providing high quality care in specific procedures and/or conditions.”

A university-affiliated teaching hospital, Mercy Medical Center is nationally recognized with Magnet status for nursing excellence and named by Healthgrades as one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery.

Founded in 1874 by The Sisters of Mercy, Mercy is home to the acclaimed Weinberg Center for Women’s Health & Medicine and the $400+ million, 20-story Mary Catherine Bunting Center. For more information about Mercy, visit www.mdmercy.com, MDMercyMedia on FACEBOOK and TWITTER, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.

