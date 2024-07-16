Newswise — (Baltimore, MD – July 16th, 2024) – Mercy Medical Center has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals” rankings for 2024-2025. In Common Adult Procedures and Condition Ratings, Mercy earned High Performing status in Hip Replacement and Knee Replacement, as well as Colon Cancer Surgery.

U.S. News & World Report rankings are based on data from nearly 5,000 medical centers and survey responses from more than 30,000 physicians. Fewer than a third of all hospitals received any high-performing rating. An overall rating of high performing indicates a hospital was significantly better than the national average in a given procedure or condition.

“It’s extremely gratifying to learn that, once again, Mercy has been recognized in U.S. News’ annual ‘Best Hospitals’ edition. Our doctors, nurses, and support staff in Orthopedics and Joint Replacement, The Institute for Digestive Health and Liver Disease, and all who played a role deserve enormous credit for their efforts in earning this ranking. Mercy continues to be true to the mission of the Sisters of Mercy, delivering quality care in a compassionate setting,” said Dr. David Maine, President and CEO of Mercy Health Services, Mercy Medical Center.

Dr. Maine noted that this recognition by U.S. News follows a number of recent accolades for the nearly 150-year-old Catholic hospital, including being ranked as the top hospital in Maryland for social responsibility by the Lown Institute, a nonpartisan think tank advocating for a just and caring U.S. healthcare system; and being named one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Surgical Care according to research released by Healthgrades, the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems.

The Best Hospitals Specialty rankings and Procedures & Conditions methodologies factor objective measures such as risk-adjusted mortality rates, patient experience, level of nursing care and how successfully each hospital helps patients get back home.

A university-affiliated teaching hospital, Mercy Medical Center is nationally recognized with Magnet status for nursing excellence. Founded in 1874 by The Sisters of Mercy, Mercy is home to the acclaimed Weinberg Center for Women’s Health & Medicine and the $400+ million, 20-story Mary Catherine Bunting Center. For more information about Mercy, visit www.mdmercy.com, MDMercyMedia on FACEBOOK and TWITTER, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.