Newswise — (Baltimore, MD) -- Mercy Medical Center will serve as Community Health Services Provider for Coppermine, the Baltimore-based sports group providing indoor and outdoor programs including soccer, lacrosse, baseball, football, gymnastics, dance, and more, has announced.

Mercy has been recognized for its women’s health services, as well as programs in orthopedics and joint replacement, foot and ankle reconstruction, gynecologic oncology, digestive health, surgical oncology, and other key medical disciplines.

This affiliation will provide Coppermine employees, members and families with exclusive access to Mercy physicians, nurses and staff, providing health and medical guidance, injury prevention, rehabilitation and a proactive approach to general health and wellness services.

"We're excited to share in our collective mission for excellence in serving our customers first and giving back to our communities. Our families will receive the same best-in-class health services from Mercy, as they experience with Coppermine’s suite of athletic and social programming," said Alex Jacobs, Owner of Coppermine. "Through our relationship, we have the opportunity to reshape the way fitness, sports and medicine work together and greatly enhance our ability to help athletes of all ages to achieve their goals and maximize their potential."

“Coppermine and Mercy share a common mission—to encourage fitness and wellness among people of all ages. To serve as exclusive medical provider for Coppermine was a natural fit. We are proud to work with Coppermine to keep families throughout Maryland healthy and active,” said Mercy Health Services President and CEO David N. Maine, M.D. “Coppermine’s motto is ‘achieve excellence’, a sentiment we share at Mercy as our mission is to provide excellent, high-quality care in a compassionate setting for our patients.”

About Coppermine

Coppermine is Maryland’s largest and most prestigious destination for sport and social programs for the entire family. Our 12 Maryland locations offer year-round social, athletic, and fitness programming ranging from racquet sports, gymnastics and dance, to field sports, health clubs, and rentals. We serve over 25,000 families per week with a dedicated staff of over 350 employees who are committed to teach and mentor those we serve. For more information, please visit gocoppermine.com.

About Mercy Medical Center

Founded in 1874 by the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center is a university-affiliated medical facility located six blocks north of Baltimore’s famed Inner Harbor. Mercy is recognized among the Best Hospitals in the nation for women’s health, orthopedics, and other medical disciplines. To learn more about Mercy, visit www.mdmercy.com, MDMercyMedia on Facebook and Twitter, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.

