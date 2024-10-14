Newswise — On September 24th, 2024, Mercy Medical Center held a special blessing, dedication and recommitment ceremony for the hospital’s latest technological advance, the Varian TrueBeam version 3.0 radiotherapy system in the Mercy Department of Radiation Oncology.

“The Varian TrueBeam version 3.0 is bringing to our institution the premier degree of safety, precision and efficiency in the delivery of radiotherapy allowing us to treat various types of cancers in the abdomen, thoracic cavity, head and neck and other sites, keeping our goal of optimizing local control while minimizing toxic effects in surrounding normal tissues,” said Maria C.E. Jacobs, M.D., who leads Radiation Oncology at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland

According to Dr. Jacobs, this new-generation linear accelerator is the latest addition to Mercy’s state-of-the-art radiotherapy treatment center for people with cancer, benign tumors and other abnormalities. (A linear accelerator produce high-energy radiation which is delivered to the patient’s tumor to kill cancer cells while minimizing damage to surrounding tissue.).

“This linear accelerator is equipped with a 6-degree couch or treatment table. Patient immobilization and stabilization on the treatment table are paramount in the process of radiation delivery. Our patients need to feel comfortable in order to partner with our therapists in the process of simulation and treatment. The addition of this 6-degree table with three translational movements will provide precise and reproducible positioning, implementing accuracy in the delivery of radiation thus improving patient comfort, reducing position uncertainties during each fraction all which can decrease the time needed for set up treatment fields, target localization, thus improving the efficiency of our clinic,” Dr. Jacobs explained.

Advantages offered by the new TrueBeam system include:

Precision with pinpoint accuracy of radiation beams

Faster treatment delivery

Advanced imaging technology

High precision in treatment delivery

Enhanced safety features

Versatile treatment options

Increased confidence level in current protocols with new system capabilities

Dr. Jacobs noted that Mercy’s “clinicians, therapists and physics staff can apply all these advantages to create treatment plans according to the most recent guidelines in the delivery of radiotherapy.”

The TrueBeam system provides radiotherapy treatment for cancers such as breast, prostate, head and neck, gastrointestinal, brain, lung and gynecological tumors.

“Treatments can be performed with great ease, speed and precision, with most taking only a few minutes a day. For patients, this means less time spent on the treatment table, and less stress, while reducing patient motion during the treatment,” Dr. Jacobs said.

