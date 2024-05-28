Newswise — (Tuesday, May 28th, 2024 - Baltimore, MD) – Mercy Medical Center in conjunction with Zinnia Films has received a Bronze Telly Award for excellence for its ongoing talk show series, Medoscopy, in the "Public Awareness & Interest - ONLINE" category.

A 30-minute pre-taped program exploring the background and lives of Mercy clinicians, patients and others, Medoscopy was launched in spring 2021 and airs in two 15-minute segments via Facebook Watch.

Medoscopy is filmed on the campus of Mercy Medical Center in downtown Baltimore with video, sound, and lighting by Zinnia Films, a broadcasting and media production company located in the Hamilton neighborhood of Baltimore.

Established in 1979, The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Winners are selected for recognition based on excellence in the following areas: Branded Content, Commercials & Marketing, Immersive & Mixed Reality, Non-Broadcast, Online and Television Series, Shows & Segments, and Social Video.

2024 marks the Telly Awards’ 45th annual competition, with a record-breaking 13,000 entries worldwide from independent production studios, networks, major brands, and respected organizations, including ESPN, Calvin Klein, LinkedIn, MTV Entertainment Studios, PlayStation Studios, ProPublica, TelevisaUnivision, The Michael J. Fox Foundation, NASA, and the LA Clippers (NBA).

“Medoscopy seeks to break the mold of the typical hospital-doctor video. The program serves to offer viewers, typically patients or potential patients and their friends and families, a look into the lives, motivations, and ideals of Mercy’s providers. People visiting a hospital, a doctor, are typically under great stress, and may feel intimidated by the whole process. By revealing our doctors and nurses’ humanity, we hope to relieve some of this anxiety, and facilitate the treatment process,” said Dan Collins, Senior Director of Media Relations at Mercy and Medoscopy director and host.

"I'm passionate about people and learning who they are. Pulling the curtain back on the lives of health care professionals has been really eye opening," said David Morley, president of Zinnia Films. "Whether someone grew up in upstate New York or in Southern India, it's so interesting to learn what brought the individual to this moment in time."

To view past episodes of Medoscopy, visit the Medoscopy playlist on the Mercy Medical Center YOUTUBE channel.

ABOUT MERCY MEDICAL CENTER : Founded in 1874 by the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center is a university-affiliated teaching facility and Catholic hospital with a national reputation for women's health care, orthopedics, and other specialties. Mercy is home to the acclaimed Weinberg Center for Women's Health & Medicine, and the $400+ million Mary Catherine Bunting Center. For more information, visit www.mdmercy.com, and MDMercyMedia on Facebook and Twitter, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.

ABOUT ZINNIA FILMS : Zinnia Films was founded in 2010 and excels in partnering with mission-driven organizations. Through its wraparound creative services in video and photographic storytelling, Zinnia serves as the messaging team for Mercy Medical Center. Since the partnership with Mercy began in 2015, Zinnia has produced more than 700 discrete videos for the healthcare system.

-30-